NETTLETON – Zavian Dilworth scored 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as Nettleton (16-2) upset No. 6 Saltillo (15-5) 67-58 for the boys’ Lee County Tournament title on Saturday.
“Saltillo has put a stranglehold on the title for the past several years, so we’re glad to slip in there and get one this year,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said.
Nettleton led Saltillo 13-9 going into the second quarter, but Saltillo gained a 34-29 lead at halftime. Saltillo held a small 48-46 lead going into the fourth, but Nettleton found its rhythm on offense in the fourth to outscore Saltillo 21-10 and clinch the win.
“Our guys showed a lot of toughness for three quarters, and we kept defending and rebounding even though our shots weren’t falling,” Gardner said. “Our shots finally started falling in the fourth, and the overall energy in the gym started to pick up. We played so hard in that rivalry game against Shannon on Friday, and I was just proud of our kids for bouncing back and finding a little bit of motion to close it out.”
Anterion Venson also scored 14 points for Nettleton, while Jamarion Ball had 13 and Jayden Carruthers added 10.
“It was good to have balanced scoring, but I thought those guys that didn’t get double figures really hung in there and played their roles,” Gardner said. “Everybody that was on the floor kept scratching and clawing until we were able to get our offense going in the fourth quarter.”
(G) Mooreville 50, Nettleton 41
Mooreville gets zero style points but did not need them anyway.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Troopers have mastered the art of winning ugly, and they did it again Saturday night, beating Nettleton 50-41 in the Lee County Tournament championship game.
Mooreville (17-2) won despite committing 28 turnovers. Nettleton (11-6) had 19 turnovers, and a big difference was Mooreville taking better advantage of miscues.
“It’s not always pretty basketball with us. A lot of ugly, low-scoring games throughout the year,” Mooreville coach Roman Doty said. “But hats off to these girls. They’re scrappy, they play hard. They don’t always play clean, but they’ve somehow found a way to win this year.”
Big defensive plays helped the Lady Troopers pull away in the second half.
They outscored the Lady Tigers 10-2 in the third quarter to take a 34-26 lead. The Lady Tigers got back within two points, but back-to-back steals led to a pair of easy layups as Mooreville opened up a 40-32 lead with 5:07 left.
“We tried to turn them over some on the full-court pressure,” Doty said. “We normally sit more in a half-court trap, but I felt like I had to do something different, and the girls responded.”
Lyla Cox, a 6-foot sophomore, led Mooreville with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. She had to battle Nettleton’s 6-2 junior, Aaliyah Harris, who scored 11 points but fouled out with 5:57 left in the game.
Guard Sydnie Harris, who made eight steals, also fouled out for Nettleton in the fourth.
Nettleton shot just 27.6% from the field, including 1 of 17 from 3-point range.
“I thought defensively there for a long time we played great, but we couldn’t overcome the foul trouble,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said.
