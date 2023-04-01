NETTLETON – Both teams’ bats were hot for most of this division rivalry, but the Nettleton Tigers made the big plays when needed to come out on top with a 14-4 win over Hatley last Tuesday.
“I think offensively that was one of the better games that we’ve had all year,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “Their pitcher is pretty good, and he’s been throwing it very well recently, but our guys did a great job of staying on a lot of pitches. I thought our guys just beat the ball all night long.”
Hatley scored a run on its first at-bat when Tyler Guin reached first on an error, and Eli Gray followed up with an RBI single to center field. Nettleton responded in the bottom of the first to tie things up at 1-1 after Cade Oswalt picked up a base hit and eventually scored on a balk.
After Oswalt closed the top of the second out with a pair of strikeouts, Nettleton strung together five runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-1 lead. Hayden Kuhl led off the inning with a double, while Luke Ricks drew a walk.
Hayden Kuhl came home after Max Smith reached second base on an error, and Cruz Mitchell followed with an RBI single. Oswalt kept Nettleton rolling with a two-run double to left field, and Hunter Kuhl brought him home with a single to center field.
Hatley battled back in the third to cut the score to 6-4 after Bradlee Parish drew a walk and Gray hit a double to open the inning. Braxton Harlow hit an RBI single to left field, and Evan George followed with a two-run bomb to left field to trim the lead.
Nettleton added three more to its total in the bottom of the third as Hayden Kuhl led the inning off with a single and eventually made his way home on a wild pitch. After Mitchell hit a single to right field, courtesy runner Jadon Harris entered and scored a run on an error, while Weston Fowler rushed second on the error.
Oswalt continued his hot night at the plate with an RBI triple to give the Tigers a 9-4 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Nettleton scored three more runs on an error, a wild pitch and an RBI from Mitchell.
“Errors and a few mental mistakes defensively cost us,” Hatley coach Grant Johnson said. “They had 9 hits to our 7, so we were right in there, but they had a couple of extra base hits. We made plenty of mistakes, but they played a really good game of baseball and threw two good arms at us.”
Oswalt put the game away with an RBI on a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded. Mitchell finished the night with four strikeouts and allowed no hits or runs in the final three innings.
“The thing about Cruz (Mitchell) is you can start him, bring him in mid-relief or close him,” Hargett said. “He just wants the ball, and he competed his tail off and filled up the zone to close out the win.”
Thursday: Nettleton 15, Hatley 10
With the score tied at 10-10 after the seventh inning, the Nettleton Tigers strung together a big five-run ninth inning to close out the division series with a 15-10 win on Thursday.
Hunter Kuhl had a pair of hits, a home run and four RBIs in the win, while Hayden Kuhl also had a pair of RBIs. Jay Hawkins and Paxton Pannell finished with a pair of hits for Nettleton.
For Hatley, Bradlee Parish hit a grand slam, while Tristan Hendrix, Logan Brown and Nate Otts hit doubles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.