HATLEY – Despite having a tough time putting the ball in the basket early, the Nettleton Lady Tigers locked in defensively and found a way to pull off a 52-42 Division 4-3A win over Hatley last Tuesday night.
“Our tough defense was basically the deciding factor in this win because we struggled on offense all game,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “We missed too many easy baskets, but our defense was really good all game. I tell the girls every day in practice that if we play tough defense and rebound the ball, we can still win games when we struggle to score.”
Hatley found some early success on offense as they jumped out to a 9-4 lead midway through the first after multiple buckets from Kenlee Wilkinson, Kilie Edwards and Chloe Wilbanks. Baskets from Annalyn Housley, Zion Seals and Tamiya Martin helped Nettleton find its stride late in the quarter as they trimmed the lead down to 11-10 at the end of the first.
Nettleton started the second quarter by taking a two-point lead on a three-pointer by Madison Miller, but Hatley responded with a pair of buckets from Wilkinson and Wilbanks to take a 15-13 advantage.
An 8-0 run led by Martin, Seals and Miller allowed Nettleton to take a 21-15 lead late in the quarter. A pair of baskets from Emma Rose Thompson and Gracie Dillard helped cut Nettleton’s lead down to 22-19 heading into halftime.
Nettleton saw success on both sides of the ball coming out of halftime as its defense held Hatley to only six points, and they took the first double-digit lead of the game.
A pair of buckets from Sharman Mosely and Miller helped Nettleton to a 26-19 lead to start the third. Wilkinson tried to give Hatley a spark offensively as she scored three straight baskets for the Lady Tigers to cut the score down to 30-25 with two minutes left in the third.
Nettleton closed the quarter out with a 36-25 lead after going on a 6-0 run with baskets from Martin, Housley and Sydnie Harris.
Both teams traded buckets to start the fourth, but Nettleton managed to hold on to the double-digit lead. Down 40-30 with 5:35 left, Hatley called a timeout to halt the early back-and-forth action.
A pair of fast-break baskets from Wilbanks and Wilkinson trimmed the lead down to 40-34 after the timeout, but Nettleton quickly went back up double digits on a three-pointer by Housley and a layup from Mosely. With a minute left in the game, Hatley cut the score back down to single digits at 47-40 after buckets from Lexi Miller and Wilkinson.
Nettleton closed the game out strong with a 5-2 run that secured the win for the Lady Tigers.
Martin led Nettleton in scoring with 14 points in the win, while Housley and Mosely each added 11 points.
“Tamiya (Martin) really played the point guard position well,” Kuhl said. “She got us in our sets, got the ball where it needed to be, and we were able to make a few here and there. Annalyn (Housley) shoots the ball well every game, and she shot it well tonight. She has the green light all the time, and I’d like for her to take more shots. Sharman (Mosely) rebounded well, and her effort on defense was a game changer for us.”
For Hatley, Wilkinson finished with a game-high 22 points in the loss.
(B) Nettleton 88, Hatley 62
The Nettleton Tigers had little to no problem clinching their second division win of the season in an 88-62 blowout win over Hatley last Tuesday.
“My only positive takeaway from this game is that we were able to pick up a division win without doing anything right on the court,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “I thought we played sloppy all game. We took three days off last week, and we started this week with very poor practice participation. If you take four days off, you’re going to play poorly.”
Baskets from Josh Griffin, Jaxon Knight and Tyler Dabbs helped Hatley jump out to a 6-0 lead to start the first and forced Nettleton to burn an early timeout. After the timeout, Nettleton found its groove and went on a 16-0 run led by Anterion Venson, Jacorien Moore and Jamarion Ball.
Nettleton ended the quarter up 23-10 after baskets from Zavian Dilworth, Ball and Moore.
Nettleton carried over its dominant first quarter outing into the second as they made an 11-0 run to start the quarter. Midway through the quarter, Hatley started to chip into the 20-point lead by getting to the free-throw line.
Hatley made an 8-0 run with baskets from Dabbs, Cayson Williams, Connor Powell and Knight to cut the lead to 38-21. Hatley went into halftime down 42-27 after a pair of buckets by Powell and Rhett Pickle.
Nettleton extended the lead back up to 51-30 to start the third after multiple buckets from Jayden Hawkins and Dilworth. Late in the quarter, Knight gave Hatley’s offense some life, scoring three straight baskets to trim the score down to 58-40 at the end of the third.
A pair of baskets by Pickle and Powell cut Nettleton’s lead down to 14 points to start the fourth, but they extended the lead to 66-46 after back-to-back buckets from Hawkins. Nettleton continued to add on to its lead late in the quarter, and a 10-2 run in the closing minutes helped solidify the win.
Dilworth finished with a game-high 28 points, while Moore contributed 17 points in the win. Hawkins added 15 points for Nettleton, and Ball was right behind him, chipping in 14 points.
For Hatley, Powell scored a team-high 15 points, while Knight cashed in 14 points. Dabbs added 13 points, and Pickle tallied 10 points in the loss.