HATLEY – Nettleton’s defense stood tall in the fourth quarter on Friday night.
With Hatley threatening in the final two minutes, Marcus Thomas had a key tackle in the backfield, and Dedrick Johnson came up with an interception to seal the 14-10 win.
“They were tough, but you have to keep pushing through it,” said Thomas, who leads Nettleton in tackles. “You have to keep going even if you’re tired, and never give up and believe in yourself and your family because we are all one.”
The first half was mostly Nettleton, as the visitors rolled out to a 14-3 lead at the half.
Nettleton scored on the opening drive of the game as Jamonte Guines barreled his way in from six yards out to make it 7-0 after Jackson Cheek’s extra point. Graham Gardner got the drive going through the air, finding Jalen Scott and Micah Carrisoza for big gains. Ladarius Pounds also had a 16-yard run during the drive.
Both teams exchanged promising drives that went no where after that, and Hatley cut it to a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. Nick Washington and Markhel Hunt ate up yards on the ground, but Hatley had to settle for a 36-yard Luke Moffett field goal.
Charlie Sullivan came up with an interception deep in Nettleton territory on Hatley’s next drive, and the visitors were aided by two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that moved them up 30 yards on the ensuing possession.
Gardner found a wide-open Johnson for the 7-yard score with just 31 seconds left in the first half to put Nettleton up 14-3.
Hatley started off the third quarter strong as on the first play after the kickoff, Washington gained 34 yards to get past midfield. He worked his way to the end zone from 10 yards out with 8:12 left in the third to cut it to 14-10.
Hatley’s defense got a quick stop, but Nettleton got the ball back three plays later on a fumble recovery by Carrisoza. Hatley answered again with two sacks on the ensuing drive, but Nettleton also got a stop early in the fourth quarter.
Two more sacks from the Hatley defense and a false start forced Nettleton to punt, and Hatley got the ball at its own 39-yard line. Washington and Hunt each had big runs on the drive, but Nettleton’s defense stepped up again as Thomas came through on the blitz to force Washington back, then they had a sack on a bad snap before Johnson’s interception sealed things.
“Our offense was doing good in the first half. We all stayed together and worked together and did what we were supposed to do,” Johnson said. “On defense, we played hard as a team and got the last stop to end the game right there.”
Thomas finished with 22 tackles. On offense, Gardner was 12 of 18 passing for 118 yards and found five different receivers. Scott led the way with three catches for 52 yards.
For Hatley, Washington rushed for 211 yards on 27 carries.
“Those guys responded on defense and did everything we asked them to do,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “We asked them to make plays and counted on them, especially our big players, our leaders of the team. Marcus blitzing right there, that wasn’t even the call, but he just made that play himself. Dedrick sealed the game for us, and I’m proud of all of them for the effort. On offense, we had some mental errors in the second half. We were moving the ball, and then all of a sudden we would have a holding penalty that called something back, stuff we had in the first two games that’s killing ourselves. We worked hard this week on timing, and in the second half, they sent the blitz and got us out of our rhythm. We were in sync in the first half, and everything was fluid, so we just have to keep being consistent. We have to keep playing our offense, and it’s built for getting the ball out quick.”