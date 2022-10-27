Offensive and defensive struggles stunted the Nettleton Tigers early in the first quarter, but they found a way to make it a game late in the second.
The struggles returned in the second half, causing Nettleton to fall 58-21 to Noxubee County on Friday.
“We struggled to find consistency in our running game, and that made things difficult at times,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “They have a very good defense, and they did a good job of taking away our big plays that we’ve been able to hit on in previous games. The scoring drives that we had were sustained drives, but our guys did a good job of piecing it together. Defensively, we were in the position to make plays at times, but we were reaching for tackles instead of running to them.”
Nettleton found itself down 20-0 within the first couple of minutes in the game after Noxubee scored on its first three possessions. Braylen Williams connected on a six-yard touchdown pass to Zavian Dilworth, ending the scoring drought for Nettleton at the end of the first.
Payne Hairald drilled the extra point to cut the score down to 20-7 heading into the second. Late in the second, Nettleton found the end zone again on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Anterion Venson, and Dilworth completed the two-point run to bring the score to 20-15 before halftime.
Nettleton continued to fight back in the third quarter, gaining its first lead at 21-20 after a three-yard touchdown run by Williams.
“We went through a lot of adversity really quickly, but I was proud of the way our guys responded,” Keith said. “We found a way to fight back in the game, and I thought we put ourselves in a position to be competitive and win. Noxubee came out like good teams do, and they responded on the next drive for about an 80-yard touchdown and gained some momentum.”
Noxubee put up 38 points in the second half to walk away with the win.
“Honestly, the wheels fell off after that, and they ran away with it,” Keith said. “They got behind us a couple of times and hit on some big plays with their starting quarterback back. We talk all the time about doing the little things right, but they found an angle and made some big plays. They’re a good football team, and we have to do a better job all across the board, and that starts with me.”
Nettleton will close out division play this Thursday as it hosts Amory for senior night.
“Our paths have crossed as far as seeing film on them off and on all year,” Keith said. “They have an extremely talented team all around, so we know it’ll be a challenge for us. We’ve seen a lot of film on them, and our guys are pretty familiar with what they bring, so I believe we’ll be ready for the challenge.”
