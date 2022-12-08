TUPELO - In bowling, it is not always the big strike that ultimately decides the match, it is the consistent team effort and balanced scoring. On Wednesday, Itawamba AHS and Nettleton boys and girls bowling teams competed on the lanes at Event Zona in Tupelo in a tune-up match before regionals.
It was nip and tuck as the Lady Tigers led early in the action, but the Lady Indians took control in the third round of the match and eventually won the match 1844-1391.
“The girls battled but much like the guys, they had a couple of missed opportunities that could have turned the match in their favor,” Nettleton coach Brandon Rea said. “We just need to get some extra reps in and continue to compete. Taylor Jamison and Jolie Kyle will be key contributors for us going forward.”
Kyle finished as the top bowler for Nettleton's girls, while Chloe Digby was the top bowler in the girls’ match for Itawamba AHS.
“It’s early in the season, and my girls play every match hard,” Itawamba AHS coach Angie Moore said. “They want to win and continue the tradition that we have here at Itawamba AHS. Our goal is to compete for a state championship.”
Though the girls’ match was close, the boys’ match was even closer, but the Indians’ depth was the difference in the match. The Indians had a few extra subs that made key points toward the end of the match to win 2579-2132.
“We just need to clean up some things, but that’s why we play these tune-up matches to prepare our teams for regionals,” Rea said. “The guys had a couple of bad rounds that hurt us late. Aidan Pettigrew and Andrew Presley had good matches, but we just have to continue to improve overall as a team.”
Ace Rogers was the consistent piece for the Indians in the victory as he was the top bowler, while Pettigrew finished as the top male bowler for Nettleton.
“We have a lot of depth that will help us down the road,” Itawamba AHS coach Beau Carsten said. “We just have to have everyone chip in and be productive because it’s not always about the start, it’s about the finish.”
Itawamba AHS and Nettleton both are in the early portion of their schedule, so it will take time to get into form. Both teams have the potential to have very solid seasons.
