The Nettleton Tigers showcased a sign of good things to come over the summer and hope to transfer it into the upcoming season.
“We had a lot of success with our passing game stuff and won ICC’s 7-on-7 tournament and went down to AJ Brown’s tournament and finished in the top four,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “It was us, Noxubee, Starkville and Holmes County, which are bigger programs that have been successful. The main thing for us was trying to be consistent and carrying things over from one play to the next.”
Athleticism and offensive depth are two strengths that Keith believes will take them far this season.
“I feel like our offensive skill players are explosive and any of them have the ability to make plays on any given week,” he said. “The last couple of years, we’ve been dependent on Roderick (Patterson) in the run or Zay (Dilworth) and Anterion (Venson) in the passing game, but we’ve got guys at every position that can make plays and be explosive. Having Braylen (Williams) is a strength just because of how special he is, and I feel like we’ve got a chance to be really good on the offensive line if everyone can stay healthy.”
The Tigers will remain in the 4-3A division where they will face Aberdeen, Mooreville, Choctaw County and East Webster.
“The division stayed the same for us as far as the name, but that’s pretty much it,” Keith said. “Mooreville’s coming down as a 4A team, and they were sophomore-heavy last year, so we expect them to be better this year. Aberdeen was talented and senior-heavy last year, but Coach (Alex) Williams does a good job with his guys. We’ll have to stop the running game and figure out some ways to move the football, which we struggled to do in short-yard situations last year. Choctaw and East Webster are two question-mark games for us, but I know the head coaches for both of those teams very well.”
Nettleton will host Booneville and New Albany for a jamboree this year before kicking off the regular season against Caledonia.
“I’m hoping that playing a mix of bigger and smaller schools will make us better,” Keith said. “We’re still playing Caledonia and Saltillo, and we were able to pick up games against smaller teams that have had a lot of success like Hamilton. I think that’ll be a big game here in the county and it’ll be a good test for us. In addition to them, we’re playing Calhoun City who started seven freshmen on defense, so they’re going to be really good over the next couple of years. They went really deep into the playoffs last year, so they’ll be a good measuring stick for us.”
