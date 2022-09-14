Despite finding a rhythm early and forcing a few turnovers, the Nettleton Tigers had a tough time sustaining their momentum from the first half as they fell 30-27 to Saltillo on Thursday.
“Our defense did a good job of getting us the ball in some good positions, and we did some things okay, but we never got into a consistent groove,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “They did a really good job of limiting what we could do in the run game, and that restricted what we were able to do. We did take advantage of some opportunities and had a few big plays, but I want to see us become more consistent and be able to sustain drives.”
Nettleton gained a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after an eight-yard run by Braylen Williams and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Jay Hawkins. Saltillo answered with a touchdown pass with 38 seconds left in the first, cutting the lead down to 14-7.
Nettleton increased its lead to start the second with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Zavian Dilworth, and Payne Hairald nailed the extra point to put his team up 21-7. Saltillo responded with a pair of touchdowns, plus a two-point conversion, to gain a 22-21 lead before halftime.
Both team’s offenses nearly stalled out in the third quarter, but Nettleton managed to break the drought with a minute left as Williams connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Pettigrew. The Tigers' two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful as they took a 27-22 lead heading into the fourth.
Nettleton’s defense came away with a big fumble recovery at Saltillo’s 28-yard line in the fourth quarter, but the drive was short-lived as Tyler Guyton got an interception for Saltillo’s defense.
Saltillo’s offense marched all the way down to the one-yard line before sneaking into the end zone.
The two-point conversion run by J.T. Beasley put Saltillo up 30-27 with 6:24 left in the game. Nettleton had a couple more possessions to regain the lead late in the quarter, but both drives stalled out, sealing Saltillo’s first win of the season.
“They had a play early that kind of gave them some juice moving forward, and they had a fourth-down conversion on a fake punt later on that drained some energy out of us,” Keith said. “I think that conversion play kind of deflated us a little bit and helped propel them to pull it out in the end. The biggest thing is I’ve got to do a better job of putting us in better situations at times so we can pull it out in the end.”
Williams finished 11 of 26 passing for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Dilworth led the way in receiving yards with 55, while Hawkins tallied 49 rushing yards and 44 receiving.
Nettleton will meet Caledonia at home for the next game.
“It’ll be a completely different challenge because so far, we’ve seen two teams that like to pass the ball, but we know for sure we’ll see a team that’ll be committed more to the run in Caledonia,” Keith said. “Coach (Josh) Baty will do a tremendous job of coming up with a game plan to limit that.”
