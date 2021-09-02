The Nettleton Tigers had high expectations coming into this year but saw their promising season slightly derailed before it could get started when they went into quarantine early in the week of their scheduled jamboree game against New Albany.
Nettleton also had to forfeit its season opener against Eupora but is scheduled to finally hit the field this Friday at Mooreville.
“It’s obviously not what we wanted to do, but due to how things are now, it’s where we’re at and something we’re going to have to deal with,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We’ve looked around and seen, we’re not the only people it’s affected. Hopefully this will be the only time we have to deal with it, and we told the guys to stay active, stay in shape, take care and be smart about what you do and who you’re around. Take care of your schoolwork and come back ready to hit the ground running when we reconvene.”
The Tigers are one of four Monroe County teams that had to forfeit their season opener, and Keith said he hopes quarantining at the beginning of the season means they can avoid it further down the road.
“If you could pick when, you would rather it be now than during division, so you can get a chance to play consecutively through,” he said. “This gives us a chance to start over and just get going, and we’ll see where we’re at starting back. It’s a strange situation in that we were getting ready for game prep and had to throw the brakes on, and now we will be right back in game week.”
Mooreville is a game Nettleton lost on its schedule last season with the first two games being cut out. Keith, a Mooreville native, said he looks forward to the potential of hopefully getting to play the rivalry.
“It’s a game that proximity wise is a close game so it’s naturally a rival-type game for both communities,” he said. “It means something to me personally with me being from there, and it’s a game that I would like to see us come out and perform well in. With it being the first game, you know there will be first game mistakes.”
Mooreville is likely to have two games under its belt with a jamboree and a season opener.
“That’s the biggest thing for me concern wise is that it’s their third time in action, and we will be coming out and playing after just a couple of days of practice,” Keith said. “We’re going to have to navigate some of those things as far as who gets the reps and what kind of shape we’re in in certain positions. We have to just get to the fourth quarter and find a way to finish it out versus being in a normal game situation.”
Before the shutdown, Keith said his team had a good fall camp so far.
“I have been impressed with several guys. Jay (Hawkins) had a really good camp, at linebacker and on offense as well. He’s like the quarterback of our defense and can do a lot of stuff offensively at slot receiver and when we get in two back packages,” he said. “Roderick (Patterson) has been really consistent, and Ty (Walton) has looked good at quarterback with Anterion (Venson), Zavian (Dilworth) and Jaylon (Betts) at receiver. We’re excited about our chances to be really good on offense and be able to distribute the ball across multiple people and present problems both horizontally and vertically.”
A couple of areas the Tigers still want to iron out are on defense and special teams, where they were missing Evan Smith and Jackson Cheek as both were a part of the Tupelo 49ers’ run through the legion baseball World Series.
“We haven’t put our whole defense together yet without Evan, so we’re ironing out defense and special teams,” Keith said. “We haven’t been able to put that whole group together, so next week will be crucial to put all the pieces together and see where we’re at and how we feel about that.”
Nettleton resumed practice on Tuesday before playing this Friday.