NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers dominated in the interior to gain a big lead in the first half, but Hatley took advantage of Nettleton’s mistakes in the second to trim into the lead.
Nettleton managed to hold on and pick up a 68-63 division win over Hatley on Tuesday.
“We got the ball inside a lot in the first half and gained a little bit of separation in the second, but we made a lot of silly mistakes,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We stopped taking care of the basketball and weren’t mindful of how we got the lead. That was similar to the Noxubee County game but to be a great team, you have to keep teams down when you get them down. You can’t give them second and third chances because that’s going to bite you.”
Jayden Carruthers scored the first six points for the Tigers to give them a 6-3 lead, but Hatley answered back to take the lead with a three-pointer from Greyson Wardlow and a layup by Jaxon Knight. Knight increased Hatley’s lead to 12-8 with a pair of baskets, but Nettleton tied things up with 55 seconds left with layups from Carruthers and Zavian Dilworth.
Jamarion Ball sent Nettleton into the second quarter with the score tied at 15-15 after knocking down a free throw. Nettleton opened the second up with a 10-0 run to extend the score to 25-15 with 5:13 remaining.
Cayson Williams ended the scoring drought for Hatley with a layup, but Nettleton came right back and extended its lead to as much as 12 in the quarter after baskets from Dilworth and Carruthers. A basket by Carruthers gave Nettleton a 35-24 lead at halftime.
Nettleton extended its lead to as much as 18 to start the third with a 7-0 run, but Jarrett Mitchell cut into the lead with a three-pointer. Hatley continued to chip away at the lead with a pair of baskets from Williams and Knight.
Hatley ended the third down 49-38 after a 6-0 run led by Mitchell, Jaden Haro and Knight. Hatley instantly cut the score down to single digits to start the fourth with a three-pointer from Allan Childers.
Nettleton responded with a run to extend the score to 55-43, but Hatley answered back with a 7-1 run to cut the lead down to six with four minutes remaining. Hatley cut the score down to 59-56 with 1:24 left after a 6-0 run led by Knight and Mitchell, but a string of free throws from Dilworth and Anterion Venson pushed Nettleton’s lead back up to six.
After a basket from Knight to cut the lead to four, Venson answered by knocking down a pair of free throws with seven seconds left. Childers kept the door open for Hatley after he was fouled on a three-point attempt and knocked down all three free throws, but Dilworth iced the win for Nettleton with a pair of free throws.
“If we didn’t shoot 11-for-13 from the free-throw line in the last two minutes, who knows how this game would’ve turned out,” Gardner said. “Hatley did a really good job of staying with it, and they’ve gotten a lot better.”
Dilworth led the way for Nettleton with 23 points, while Carruthers added 19 points. Venson also contributed 16 points in the win.
For Hatley, Knight posted a team-high 23 points, while Mitchell tallied 12 points. Childers also added 10 points in the loss.
(G) Hatley 54, Nettleton 50
When a few key players for the Hatley Lady Tigers got into foul trouble, head coach Shelley Scott looked to her bench for answers, and they delivered in a 54-50 win over Nettleton on Tuesday.
“We got into a little foul trouble early, but the girls kept playing hard and pushing through,” Scott said. “Several girls like Chloe (Wilbanks), Mary Katherine (Willingham) and Emma (Wright) stepped up when we needed them to and helped us get this win.”
Hatley jumped out to a 12-6 lead midway through the quarter behind baskets from Kenlee Wilkinson, Madison Whitt and Wright. Nettleton went on an 8-2 run to close out the first with Sharman Mosely dropping in a basket to tie the game at 14-14.
Willingham scored Hatley’s first five points of the second, but Nettleton managed to hold a one-point lead after a pair of baskets from Sydnie Harris. A three-pointer from Zyah Gunter helped Nettleton take its biggest lead of the quarter at 23-19.
Hatley went into halftime down 23-22 after a free throw by Whitt and a layup from Wilbanks. Hatley gained a three-point lead to start the third after baskets from Whitt and Wright, but Nettleton stormed back with a 6-0 run midway through the quarter to take a 31-28 lead.
Zion Seals helped Nettleton gain its biggest lead of the quarter at 35-31 after knocking down a three-pointer with 19 seconds remaining. Whitt cashed in on a pair of free throws to cut the score to 35-33 heading into the fourth.
Wilbanks quickly tied things up to start the fourth after knocking down a pair of free throws, but Seals and Gunter responded with free throws of their own to give Nettleton a two-point lead.
The two teams continued to go back and forth through the midway point of the quarter. Baskets from Wilbanks, Wilkinson and Wright helped Hatley gain its biggest lead of the quarter at 52-46 with 50 seconds left.
Seals scored a pair of layups to cut the lead down to two with 18 seconds left, but Wilkinson clinched the win for Hatley by knocking down a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining.
Wright tallied 16 points for Hatley, while Wilbanks followed with 12 points. Whitt also added 10 points in the win. For Nettleton, Seals scored a game-high 20 points, while Harris contributed 12 points.
