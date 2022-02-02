NETTLETON – Strong team chemistry and some impressive bench play for the Nettleton Lady Tigers helped them pick up a dominant 76-36 win over Hatley last Tuesday.
“I think this game was the best team win of the year because it seemed like everyone was on the same page in every aspect of the game,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “As a team, we were all together, and we were doing everything right all night. It felt so great to finally have a game where we were able to rotate people in and out, and I felt like no matter who I put in, they all did what they were supposed to do.”
Nettleton controlled the paint to begin the game as Sharman Mosely and Madison Miller both dropped in layups to give the Lady Tigers a 6-0 lead. Nettleton’s hot start to the game continued as a 9-0 run with baskets from Mosely, Zion Seals and Annalyn Housley increased the lead to 15-2 midway through the first.
Kenlee Wilkinson and Chloe Wilbanks cashed in on baskets for Hatley to cut the lead down to nine, but a 6-2 run to end the quarter by Nettleton pushed the score to 21-8 heading into the second.
Nettleton saw some strong play from their bench in the second as Kenyiota Bowers, Aaliyah Harris and Sydnie Harris knocked down baskets to push the Lady Tigers’ lead to 29-12 at the start of the quarter.
Emma Rose Thompson and Kilie Edwards nailed a pair of buckets to chip into the big lead. Nettleton extended its lead to 37-17 with 1:53 left in the quarter on a three-pointer by Tamiya Matin. The visiting Lady Tigers went into halftime up 45-19 after Housley drained a three.
Thompson and Wilkinson got Hatley started with a pair of buckets coming out of halftime, but Nettleton responded quickly. Multiple baskets by Seals and Housley pushed the Lady Tigers’ lead to 54-23 with 4:15 left in the third.
Baskets from Emma Wright and Wilkinson kept Hatley’s offense afloat late in the quarter. Bowers nailed back-to-back layups to give Nettleton a 62-27 advantage, and a bucket from Sydnie Harris increased the lead to 64-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nettleton opened up the fourth with an 8-1 run on multiple buckets from Bowers and Tilyah Bailey, extending the lead to 72-29. Lasharidan Johnson and Fertimmia Thomas cashed in on buckets in the closing minutes to finalize the big win for Nettleton.
Housley finished with a game-high 17 points, while Bowers added 16 points off the bench for Nettleton. Seals cashed in on 10 points in the win.
“KK (Bowers) has the talent to play like this every night, and now that I know she’s got that in her, we’re going to be pushing her a lot harder,” Kuhl said. “Annalyn (Housley) is such a great shooter, and she has a really nice feel for the game. She made big shot after big shot all game.”
For Hatley, Thompson led the way with 11 points, while Wilkinson contributed nine points.
(B) Nettleton 64, Hatley 44
The Nettleton Tigers’ fast style of play on offense was too much for Hatley to handle as they grabbed a 64-44 win last Tuesday.
“We got our momentum going early, and we never took our foot off the gas all night,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We pushed the ball and got a lot of easy looks. I know Hatley played a tough game the other night, so we had to use our fresh legs to our advantage.”
Nettleton started the game off running and gunning as they jumped out to a quick 15-0 lead in the first three minutes of the first quarter. Jaxon Knight got Hatley on the board with a layup, but Jamarion Ball extended Nettleton’s lead to 20-2 after back-to-back buckets.
Baskets from Jacorien Moore, Zavian Dilworth and Jay Hawkins gave Nettleton a 22-point lead late in the quarter. Cayson Williams cashed in on a layup at the buzzer to trim the score down to 26-6 heading into the second.
Nettleton opened up the second quarter with a 7-0 run led by Hawkins and Moore to push the lead to 27 points. A three-pointer by Anterion Venson and free throws from Dilworth gave Nettleton a 40-10 lead early in the quarter.
Josh Griffin and David Woods kept Hatley’s offense afloat as they tried to trim into the 30-point lead. Midway through the second, Dilworth hammered in an emphatic dunk to push the score to 47-14.
Knight sent Hatley into halftime down 53-21 after drilling a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Up big coming out of the half, Nettleton decided to look towards its bench to add onto the lead in the third quarter. Nick Owens and Trey Smith cashed in on baskets to give the Tigers a 32-point lead.
Free throws from Knight cut the lead down to 57-29 late in the third, but Daniel Smiechewicz closed the quarter out with a pair of free throws to give Nettleton a 61-30 lead.
In the fourth, Hatley outscored Nettleton 14-2 in the quarter, but Nettleton kept a comfortable lead.
Moore and Dilworth both finished with 14 points for Nettleton, while Ball added 12 points in the win.
For Hatley, Knight scored a game-high 17 points, while Griffin contributed 11 points.