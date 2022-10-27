NETTLETON – Nettleton’s basketball teams gave fans a glimpse at things to come for the season as they each hosted a pair of jamboree games on Saturday.
The Tigers picked up a 36-20 win over Pine Grove in their first game of the jamboree, and they took a 32-29 win over New Albany in the second. The Lady Tigers snagged a 22-16 win over Kossuth and fell to New Albany 24-23 in overtime of their second game.
“We came out with good energy in that first game,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “Trey (Smith) brought a lot of good energy on the defensive end and gave us a spark, then Hunter (Kuhl) and Jamarion (Ball) knocked down some shots. DJ (Birks) and Hayden (Kuhl) made a few youthful mistakes, but it was good to get them some minutes out there. Jayden (Carruthers) did a great job controlling the boards and giving us an inside presence with his shot blocking.”
Kuhl put in the first basket of the game with a layup, and Birks, Carruthers and Ball also cashed in on buckets to give Nettleton an 8-4 lead. A 7-1 run with free throws from Carruthers, Birks and Ball extended the Tigers’ lead to 15-5.
Kuhl knocked down the first three-pointer of the game in the second quarter, while Carruthers and Smith added to the lead with layups. Buckets from Carruthers helped the Tigers gain a 26-13 lead later in the second.
Nettleton closed the win out with a 10-3 run after threes by Ball and Winston Housley. Kuhl finished with nine points, while Carruthers and Ball both added eight points in the win.
In the win over New Albany, Carruthers finished with a team-high 20 points, while Ball contributed five points.
“Trey (Smith) and DJ (Birks) did a good job of setting the tone defensively,” Gardner said. “When they beat our pressure up front, we had a shot-blocker behind it with Jayden (Carruthers). He changed a lot of shots and blocked a lot of shots in those two games.”
(G) Nettleton 22, Kossuth 16; New Albany 24, Nettleton 23
Zyah Gunter got the Lady Tigers started in their first game against Kossuth, knocking down a three-pointer. Aaliyah Harris and Zion Seals cashed in on buckets to give Nettleton an 8-4 lead.
Kossuth tied things up with a pair of baskets, but a 6-1 run with buckets from Sharman Mosely, Sydnie Harris and Fertimmia Thomas to take a 14-9 lead.
Seals and Aaliyah Harris cashed in on layups to start the second quarter. The Lady Aggies went on a 7-0 to cut the lead to 18-16 late in the quarter, but baskets from Sydnie Harris and Seals put the game to rest.
“We had our legs under us, and we did some good things defensively as well,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “We just started to get a little tired and played a little bit undisciplined at times. In the second game, we started off pretty well, but we just got tired. We need to figure out who’s going to play where.”
Aaliyah Harris finished with six points, while Seals added five points in the win.
In the overtime loss to New Albany, Mosely finished with a team-high 11 points, while Seals, Aaliyah Harris and Sydnie Harris each added four points.
