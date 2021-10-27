NETTLETON – The Nettleton basketball teams hosted a jamboree on Saturday as they get ready to start their season.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 34-18 win over Potts Camp, while the boys grabbed a 36-23 win.
“I thought we played extremely aggressive man-to-man defense, and that’s what I’ve been hoping for,” Nettleton girls' coach Brent Kuhl said. “The hustle was there too for us. That’s my two biggest things, hustling and playing hard on defense, and that’s what we did. Another plus was our shooting, and we really shot the ball well out there.”
The Lady Tigers’ defense and hustle lead to a lot of easy points in transition. Kuhl said scoring in transition will be a key component in their success.
“We try to turn man-to-man defense into transition points, so we’re going to run as much as possible and be as fast down the court as possible,” Kuhl said. “We’ve got 13 girls to switch in and out, so if anyone gets tired, we can keep pushing. If you can get 10 or 12 good transition points in a half, you’re doing good.”
Fouling and ball-handling were some of the biggest issues in this scrimmage according to Kuhl.
“We fouled way too much, and we’re still struggling a little bit with our ball-handling,” Kuhl said. “Overall, we looked good, and I think we’re going to be okay.”
Some of the standout performers for the Lady Tigers were seniors Madison Miller and Annalyn Housley.
“Madison (Miller) set the tone in this one and made some big shots in, and then Annalyn (Housley) settled down and hit some big threes,” Kuhl said. “Our post players did a really good job of boxing out and working to get the ball.”
On the boys’ side, coach Grant Gardner said he was satisfied with the way his younger guys looked so far.
“This is a great time to get these younger guys some experience,” Gardner said. “At first, we missed a lot of easy ones against New Albany, but we settled down going into the game against Potts Camp, played a lot better and shot the ball very well. We got a lot of good minutes from some players that I was unsure about, and they’re going to see a lot more opportunities going into the future for their performance today.”
One thing that Gardner said he plans to work on is teaching his taller players how to utilize their length on offense and defense.
“We’ve got some length on our team, but we’ve just got to teach them how to play a little bit better and put them in the right position,” Gardner said. “You can’t be standing at the three-point line all game if you have the height to get in the post. We’ve got to learn how to use our length a little better, especially on the defensive end.”
Some of the standout performers for the boys’ team were Anterion Venson, Jamorion Ball and Lemarion Lenoir.
“Anterion (Venson) played well. He had a combined 22 points and double-digit assists in both games. Jamorion (Ball) had 17 points, which I thought was good," Gardner said. "Lemarion Lenoir came in during the second quarter of the New Albany game and played all of the Potts Camp game. He had 13 points and 12 rebounds, which is huge because I was concerned about our interior.”
Both Nettleton teams officially start their season on November 16th at Eupora.