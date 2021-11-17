Nettleton is sending two baseball players to the next level that were a key part of their run through the Class 3A playoffs.
On Wednesday, Jackson Cheek signed his letter of intent with the University of North Alabama while Evan Smith signed his with East Mississippi Community College.
Cheek said the environment stuck out to him about UNA.
“I really liked their coaches. They were all good to me and treated me well. I started to meet some of the players there, and they seemed real close like a family,” Cheek said. “I really wanted to get that in a college, especially if I didn’t have anyone I knew around me, to have people around to take me in and help me out to get better. I loved the environment.”
Smith said he made an immediate connection with EMCC’s coaching staff.
“Coach (Chase) Reeves got hold of me after one of our high school games this past year, and we just built a connection that was unlike one I felt I could make with any other coach,” Smith said. “They hopped on me first and quick, and I went on a visit and it felt like home. I was quick to make the decision.”
Both players have discussed playing both ways in college, with Cheek contributing in the outfield and as a closer and Smith being looked at for corner infield positions and also for pitching.
Cheek hit .370 with 26 RBI, seven doubles and four homers. On the mound, he posted a 2.62 ERA with 17 strikeouts, mostly in relief action.
“We definitely want to improve on how deep we make it in the playoffs next season. That’s going to start with the little things like reworking our pitching staff after losing some arms, and we have to get our lineup back solid too,” Cheek said. “We have to get our fielding back to the way it was before last year ended. Personally I would like to try to be that guy on the mound, and hopefully I can do well in the lineup too and put up some big time hits and big time runs for the team.”
Smith led the Tigers with 31 RBI, hitting .347 with eight doubles, two triples and three homers. His 64 strikeouts and eight starts were second on the pitching staff, and he posted two wins and two saves.
“I want to keep improving in every aspect of the game. I want to do anything I can to make the team better,” Smith said.
In addition to being named first-team All-Division last season after the Tigers reached the third round of the playoffs, Cheek and Smith were both also starters for the Tupelo 49ers, which finished as the national runnerup in the American Legion World Series.
“I haven’t seen them a lot just because they were playing football and now they’re playing soccer, but I have been able to see them play on TV with the Legion World Series and some highlights as well,” said Nettleton head coach Luke Hargett, who was hired as the Tigers’ new coach in June. “We expect them to be a big part of what they’re doing. When you go back and look at their numbers, those are big guys for us, and we are going to lean on them in the spring, and hopefully that carries over for a good senior year. I’m excited to get them out there and get to know them more, and it’s always great to have the whole team here to see guys sign. It’s pretty good motivation to see what that looks like.”