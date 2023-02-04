Nettleton's Zavian Dilworth signs with Itawamba Community College football. Pictured, sitting: Zavian Dilworth. Standing, from left: Nettleton assistant coach Dalton Sullivan and head coach John Keith.
NETTLETON – Over the past few years, Zavian Dilworth has been an electric player on both sides of the ball for the Nettleton Tigers, and he will look to provide that same production at the next level.
Dilworth signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Itawamba Community College on Wednesday.
“Their coaches really recruited me well, and I had a good connection with them,” Dilworth said. “I enjoyed my visit, and I like what we can do for the next year or two. I enjoyed competing against all of the other guys that are signing there in high school, and now, we get to put it all together and work as a team.”
In his senior year, Dilworth led the Tigers in receptions with 60 and touchdown receptions with 13. Dilworth also finished second in receiving yards with 765, averaging 12.8 yards per game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Dilworth led the Tigers in interceptions with four and pass deflections with 11.
For his career, Dilworth totaled 1,961 receiving yards, 139 receptions and 27 touchdowns. He was also named to the Super 22 Offense for Division 4-3A in his senior and junior years and was named to the First Team Offense for Division 1-3A as a sophomore.
“He’s an explosive athlete that can play either side of the ball,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “He’s good in the classroom, understands football and knows how to play the game. Wherever they end up putting him, I know he’s going to help them win games for sure.”
While at ICC, Dilworth plans to continue to work on his craft to become a successful college athlete.
“They have me recruited as an athlete, so I’ll be playing offense, defense and maybe some special teams,” Dilworth said. “I just want to get better day by day and work on being a college athlete so I can succeed at the next level.”
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Saturday was 14.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&