mcj-2023-02-08-sports-dilworth-signing

Nettleton's Zavian Dilworth signs with Itawamba Community College football. Pictured, sitting: Zavian Dilworth. Standing, from left: Nettleton assistant coach Dalton Sullivan and head coach John Keith.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

NETTLETON – Over the past few years, Zavian Dilworth has been an electric player on both sides of the ball for the Nettleton Tigers, and he will look to provide that same production at the next level.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you