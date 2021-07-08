New Nettleton baseball coach Luke Hargett had been looking for his first head coaching opportunity.
Following up a state championship won at Madison Central this past season, Hargett found his perfect chance with the Tigers as their next head baseball coach.
“We’re ready to get going. I wanted to be a head coach and try my hand, and the opportunity presented itself here,” Hargett said. “We’re excited, and we talked a lot to different people who knew about the program in and out, a lot of people that I trusted, and everyone was raving about them. We heard nothing but good things, and the opportunity was too good not to give this a thought.”
Nettleton finished the 2021 season with a 22-11 record, falling in the third round of the playoffs. Hargett said their recent success was one of the biggest motivating factors.
“I think it’s been third round six of the last seven, not counting the COVID year, so it’s not only past success but recent success too that made this such a draw,” he said. “There were a lot of motivating factors that made it an exciting place to come give it a shot.”
Hargett, a 2009 Itawamba AHS grad, previously had stops at Lafayette, Pearl and New Albany before serving as an assistant for Madison Central for the past four seasons and helping guide the Jaguars to the championship.
“It was good because it felt like you finished the job there because that was our goal,” Hargett said. “That graduating class was the freshmen class when we came in, and it really felt complete. It was great to go out feeling like you had finished the deal. That was really cool.”
Hargett said the reception from Nettleton players, parents and the community has been warm and welcoming since he was announced as head coach in June.
“We met with the players and parents, most of them because a few were out of town. I’ve had a lot of phone calls and texts and different types of communication from other people who haven’t been here,” he said. “It’s nothing but everyone just being supporting, and when we were looking, that’s all we heard about was how great the community was, and that’s just echoed that. Everyone is reaching out saying welcome, what can we do and feel like you’re a part of the family. That part has been great.”
The Tigers return seven of their nine starters from the team that took home the division championship.
“That’s exciting because they have already proven they can play, so don’t let the new guy come in and mess that up,” Hargett said. “But we had a really great job and situation there in Madison, and I told our parents, players and coaches about 34 college signees, 18 Division I, nine SEC, two MLB draft picks in the four years we were there. It was a really great job, and we left that job for this job. That’s how excited we are to get here is that we had a really great job and turned it down for this one.”
Nettleton’s returning starters include upcoming seniors and four-year starters in Jaylon Betts, Carter Crawley, Jackson Cheek, Drew Humble and Evan Smith.
“I have just met a couple of those guys with some being out of town, but my goal is to earn their respect because they aren’t going to listen to the new guy just coming in who tells them this no matter where you come from or who you are,” Hargett said. “So my first goal with those guys is to get a relationship so they can listen to what I have to say to help them because it’s their program. They are the ones who get to go out and play, so it’s their ownership, and I want to come in and do that with them versus them doing it the way I tell them to. When school gets going, first things first is to build a relationship off the field with them, know them so they can help lead their program that they have spent the last three or four years building themselves.”
Hargett’s expertise comes in pitching, and he plans to still focus in helping Nettleton improve in that area.
“We have had success everywhere we have been from the pitching standpoint, and we expect to be the same way here, to get better. Whether that means the guys that have thrown to elevate them and help them get better, and then the young guys to develop,” he said. “Pitching obviously wins a lot of games, and it loses a lot of games, and that’s going to be a huge area. It’s good to work on all of it, but pitching will definitely be what I have my hands on for sure.”
With the division realignment, Nettleton keeps rival Amory in its Division 4-3A, but loses the rest from this past year which included Booneville and Kossuth. The Tigers will add Hatley, Aberdeen and Noxubee County into their division.
“Being from Itawamba, I have no problems with wanting or having to beat Amory. We’re all on board with that. I’m familiar with a lot of the other good teams in 3A, and if you’re going to win anything worth winning, you have to play them at some point,” Hargett said. “It’s a lot of fun when you’re playing the best competition because where this program is and where we want it to go, you’re going to have to go through those guys. We want them to have to say that too when they see us on the schedule, and that’s our attitude towards it. I’m looking forward to getting them going and playing those teams because that’s another reason we came up there.”