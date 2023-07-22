mcj-2023-07-26-sports-hawkins-signing

Nettleton's Jay Hawkins signed to continue his career in football and baseball with Tuskegee University on Thursday. Pictured sitting, from left: Donovan Hawkins, Jay Hawkins and Tiffany Hawkins. Standing, from left: Valentino Garner, Dalton Sullivan, head football coach John Keith and Anton Walton.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

NETTLETON – Nettleton’s Jay Hawkins’s dream of being a multi-sport athlete at the collegiate level became a reality on Thursday after signing to continue his baseball and football careers at Tuskegee University.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you