Nettleton's Jay Hawkins signed to continue his career in football and baseball with Tuskegee University on Thursday. Pictured sitting, from left: Donovan Hawkins, Jay Hawkins and Tiffany Hawkins. Standing, from left: Valentino Garner, Dalton Sullivan, head football coach John Keith and Anton Walton.
NETTLETON – Nettleton’s Jay Hawkins’s dream of being a multi-sport athlete at the collegiate level became a reality on Thursday after signing to continue his baseball and football careers at Tuskegee University.
“By the grace of God, he gave me the opportunity to play both sports and continue to do what I love,” Hawkins said. “Without him, I wouldn’t be in this situation right now. I went on a visit, and it was pretty nice down there. I liked the fields, the environment was nice and everyone seemed pretty welcoming.”
During his high school football career, Hawkins tallied 489 rushing yards on 97 carries and four rushing touchdowns. He also finished with 174 receiving yards on eight catches and three touchdown receptions. Defensively, he totaled 48 tackles, 17 solo tackles and a sack for the Tigers.
Hawkins was also named to the All-Division 4-3A Super 22 Defensive Team as a junior, first-team defense as a sophomore and made the honorable mentions list this past season.
In his senior year with baseball, Hawkins posted a .377 batting average with a .500 on-base percentage while tallying 20 hits, 11 RBIs, five doubles, two home runs and scoring 21 runs. He was also named to the all-division first team this past season.
“Across the board in football, basketball and baseball, he’s a guy that’s been a consistent player for us for years,” Nettleton football coach and athletic director John Keith said. “He hasn’t had the easiest road at times, battling with injuries, but he’s a very versatile player and a great representative of what we want our student-athletes to be. I know he will be successful, and I’m excited to see how things play out for him.”
Keith believes that Hawkins will make an impact in both sports due to his hard work ethic and selflessness on the field.
“He’ll be a guy that works hard every single day, and he’ll be a good locker-room guy,” Keith said. “He’s a great team player that will continue to improve any program he’s a part of just because of his presence.”
During his time at Tuskegee, Hawkins hopes to break records, get his education and potentially further his career in either sport.
“Hopefully by the grace of God, I’ll get to the next level after that but if I don’t, I know I’ll succeed from getting an education,” he said. “The main thing I want to focus on is putting my all into both sports and leaving it all out there on both fields. I really want to break some records if I get the chance but playing two sports is already a blessing that not a lot of people get to do.”
