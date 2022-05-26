Nettleton's Annalyn Housley signed with Jones Community College tennis on Thursday. Pictured sitting, from left: Wayne Housley, Annalyn Housley, Judith Housley. Standing, from left: Nettleton coaches Josh Baty and Farren Young, William Housley, Viviann Housley, Hamilton Housley, Winston Housley and Cayson Housley.
Nettleton’s Annalyn Housley plans to continue her tennis career with Jones College after signing with the school on Thursday.
Housley said that her decision was set in stone after she visited Jones College.
“I really liked the environment, the people there are nice and they have a great tennis program,” Housley said. “My decision to play tennis in college over basketball wasn’t that hard because I’ve had my time with basketball, and overall, I just liked tennis better.”
In her senior season, competing in girls’ singles, Housley finished with a 9-1 record, reached the quarterfinals at state and placed first in the division while also being named first-team all-division. Housley will also be competing at Parham Bridges Tennis Center on June 9th for the North All-Star tennis team in the Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star games.
During her junior year, competing in girls’ doubles alongside her sister Viviann Housley, Annalyn Housley finished with a 15-1 record, while finishing as state runnerups.
“Annalyn has been a key asset to our program since day one,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “Even through the COVID year, she and her sister went and practiced every day, and they only lost one match her junior year. I couldn’t have asked for a better kid.”
Young said Housley will be a valuable asset to Jones College due to her natural tennis instincts and consistency.
“She’s very consistent, and she knows how to change her game to fit her opponent,” she said. “She feels her opponent out through the first couple of sets to find out what they’re good and bad at, then she attacks their weakest points. So, I believe she’ll be a great asset to Jones (College) like she was to us.”
Overall improvement is heavy on Housley’s mind as she transitions into collegiate level tennis.
“I plan to just improve, and that’s all that I can strive for,” Housley said. “I want to get better at every aspect of my game.”