Nettleton lineman Drew Humble signed his letter of intent to play football at Anderson University on Wednesday afternoon. Pictured are, front, from left: Kayla Humble, Drew Humble, Ty Humble. Back, from left, Nettleton assistant coach Josh Baty and head coach John Keith.
Nettleton senior Drew Humble has been the leader on the offensive line for the Tigers during the last few seasons and will look to do that at the next level, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday to play football at Anderson University.
“I really liked how small it was and how the coach said everybody knows everybody,” Humble said. “The coaches were so kind, and they showed me they were interested and wanted me to come. I wanted to go somewhere that I was wanted.”
Humble was the anchor of the offensive line, but also split time on the defensive line throughout his career.
He posted 18 pancake blocks on the offensive line his senior season, and on the defensive side, Humble had 49 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, seven quarterback pressures and three fumble recoveries.
“They recruited me for the offensive line,” he said. “I definitely want to get stronger, and I want to stay in shape before I get there.”
He was selected as part of the Division 4-3A Super 22 team for his senior season and was also a first-team selection for Division 1-3A for his junior season.
“Drew has that competitive fire and competitive spirit and attitude, just how he played the game, the kind of things you just can’t replace with just anybody,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “He’s a fierce competitor with a desire to win and just how he played the game every single snap with everything he had, he will be a tremendous loss for us because of those aspects of things.”
Humble has also been selected to play for the South team in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association all-star game in May at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
“Talking to Coach (Eli) Johnson leading up to the recruitment process for him, he just reiterated over and over that he needed someone that played with the kind of chip on his shoulder and kind of attitude that Drew played with,” Keith said. “I told him without a doubt, that’s the kind of guy he’s getting. He plays it the right way, so it’s definitely the kind of guy you want on your team.”