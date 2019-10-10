BELMONT – Sometimes you need a spark to get going. Dedrick Johnson gave the Nettleton Tigers a spark by returning the opening kickoff of the second half back for a touchdown. That was the first of two special teams’ touchdowns by him as the Tigers spoiled Belmont’s homecoming by getting a 42-15 victory to open Division 1-3A play.
“For Dedrick to take the opening kickoff of the second half back for a touchdown, it definitely lifted the team up,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “It got us in the right mood coming out, and it took us in the right direction.”
The Cardinals got the ball at their own 20 and managed to drive the ball to Nettleton’s half of the field, but back-to-back tackles by Micah Carrizosa forced the punt. A sack on third down forced the Tigers to punt, however, a few plays later.
Belmont downed the punt at its own 12 and went back to work. Carrizosa recorded another tackle on third down, but it wasn’t enough to stop the drive. The Cardinals kept the ball on the ground and ended the quarter on the Nettleton 24-yard line. D.J. Ivy got the second quarter started with a bang by recovering a fumble in the backfield and bringing it home for the first score of the night. Jackson Cheek added the extra point to put the Tigers up 7-0.
Sadarius Conway led the charge and swarmed the Belmont return man at the Cardinals’ 24. Jake Lauderdale recorded a first down tackle, but the Cardinals caught the Tiger defense sleeping with a pass on second and 10 for a big gain. Jacorrien Moore made the touchdown-saving tackle at the 42-yard line. Marcus Thomas and Parker Flurry got a big stop, but the offense got a first down. Charlie Sullivan sacked the quarterback for a 5-yard loss, and Lauderdale’s tackle on 4th and 15 gave the Tigers the ball back at their own 27.
The possession was short-lived, however, as a fumble handed Belmont the ball back two plays later at the Nettleton 24-yard line. Thomas’ tackle and an incomplete pass set up a 3rd and long. The quarterback fell on his own fumble to force a fourth down, but the Cardinals scored a touchdown and added the extra point to tie the game.
The Tigers picked up a first down on the ensuing drive due to a Belmont penalty, but the drive ended with an incomplete pass, and the Cardinals ran the clock out to end the second quarter.
Johnson lit a fire under the Tigers with an 84-yard kick return touchdown to open the second half, and Cheek’s extra point was good to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead.
Quin Thompson, Unarius Miller and Thomas got stops on the next drive to force a 3 and out and the Tigers got the ball back at their own 38.
Graham Gardner and the offense managed to click and marched down the field to the Belmont 19-yard line. Moore snagged a Gardner pass for the touchdown, and Cheek converted to put the Tigers up 21-7. A fumble on the kickoff was recovered by Oswalt, and the Nettleton offense started again at the Belmont 17-yard line. Pounds’ run put the ball at the 5, and after being marked short, Gardner scored on a quarterback keeper and Cheek’s kick made it a 28-7 game.
The running game punished the Tiger defense, and the Cardinals were sniffing midfield again, but a big tackle from George Self and a third down sack by Oswalt and Thomas forced the punt.
Johnson ran the punt to the house for his second touchdown of the game.
“We came out in the second half and did what we were supposed to do,” Johnson said. “We didn’t let up, and we left them where they were at.”
Cheek’s kick was good, and the Tigers had a 35-7 lead. The Cardinals kept the ball for the rest of the quarter and the first five minutes of the fourth. They marched to the Tiger 40, but an incompletion on fourth down gave the Tigers the ball back. A Moore run got the ball to midfield, and he took it to the end zone on the next play for the 41-7 lead with 6:55 left. Cheek’s kick made it a 42-7 contest.
The Cardinals managed to keep it on the ground to their own 30 on the ensuing drive, but Conner Dallas recovered a fumble. The drive was short lived, as a Nettleton fumble gave Belmont the ball at its own 30 with 3:58 left. They kept it on the ground and drove to the 19-yard line, where they scored with 10.4 seconds left and added the two-point conversion to make it 42-15.
Nettleton continues division play on the road on Thursday at Kossuth.