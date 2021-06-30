New Nettleton girls’ basketball coach Brent Kuhl is bringing plenty of experience with him, and his team will have the same, returning all but one starter.
“I’m extremely excited to be here. I’m excited to be in a bigger program, coaching in 3A, and I know the success of this team over the last few years,” Kuhl said. “It’s really nice to have a team that’s had success, and you come in off of someone who has coached a team really well and you have watched them play and can tell the talent is there. I’m super excited to be here to coach.”
Kuhl’s most recent stop was at Hickory Flat, where he was the girls’ basketball coach for six seasons, leading the Lady Rebels to three division championships and two appearances in the state quarterfinals.
“We had a really good stretch there,” Kuhl said. “We won three straight division championships and made it to the quarterfinals, where we got beat by Pine Grove two years in a row, who won it both times.”
He also served as the head boys’ coach and junior high basketball coach. Kuhl has also had coaching stints at Middleton, Tenn.; Blue Mountain and Ripley, where he also served as an assistant coach to Grant Gardner, Nettleton’s boys’ basketball coach.
Kuhl said he is looking forward to working with Gardner again.
“We are extremely familiar with each other just because I was his junior high coach and his assistant coach,” he said. “I have watched him coach for years now, and I know what he does and just being friends, we have been friends for a long time.”
Kuhl also isn’t a stranger to his new team as his Hickory Flat girls played them in the 2019-2020 season.
“We came here for their Senior Night, and Coach (Shane) Hayles had a really good team and I had a really good team,” he said. “It was a battle, and we won by four or five. It was a really good game.”
Kuhl said he is looking forward to being a part of the basketball tradition at Nettleton.
“I just love coaching basketball. What I like is being able to walk in the gym and see just a basketball atmosphere,” he said. “You have the old school gym, and it’s loud. The kids love basketball, and I love it, and as a coach, that’s what you like to see.”
Kuhl described his priorities as a coach in focusing on defense and being aggressive.
“I’m a very aggressive, defensive coach,” he said. “I love playing defense from baseline to baseline, and I like getting out and running and playing about as aggressive as you can play.”
Nettleton loses just one starter from last season and has three incoming seniors in Annalyn Housley, Tamiya Martin and Madison Miller.
“I don’t know a whole lot about them yet. I have met them and watched them play, but you can’t really tell right now. But I can tell the talent and potential that is there, and they look like they have been extremely well coached,” Kuhl said. “You have a ton of talent in three seniors, and you have some players coming up that have a ton of potential. I’m really excited. I have kept up with a few of them on Twitter and some of the stuff they are doing with AAU and things like that. I love what I see.”
Nettleton has missed the playoffs the last two seasons, playing a division that has featured perennial state championship contenders like Belmont, Kossuth and Booneville.
“Seeing how the division changed, that’s another good point is that you have a division that you can compete in,” Kuhl said. “I know the division they had was pretty brutal for the last couple of years, really competitive basketball with really good teams.”
The Lady Tigers’ new division keeps Amory in it and also includes Aberdeen, Hatley and Noxubee County.
“Of course our goals are going to be to win the division, make the playoffs, and your overall goal is to win a state championship of course,” Kuhl said. “We are going to sit down and talk about individual goals and team goals, like how much we want to hold an opponent defensively in a ballgame, what our shooting percentage is. I have goals for every little aspect of the game, so my goal is just to come in and make a positive impact this year, win as many games as we can, win a division championship and hopefully go on to the state playoffs and do something there.”