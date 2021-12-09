Nettleton's Tamiya Martin signed her letter of intent on Friday to play softball at Itawamba Community College. Pictured are, front, from left: Letesha Martin, Tamiya Martin, Antonio Martin. Back, from left: Nettleton assistant coach Michael Hester, Ida Seals, Tamera Martin, head coach Makenzie Sullivan, assistant coach Dalton Sullivan.
Another Nettleton Lady Tiger is moving up to the next level as senior center fielder Tamiya Martin signed her letter of intent on Friday to play softball at Itawamba Community College.
“I liked how ICC was a family-based group. It felt like I was at home,” Martin said. “Everyone welcomed me like I was already on the team, and their coach always reached out to me and kept up with me. I felt like that was where I needed to go for the next level. There’s a few girls that I have played with in travel ball and grew up with that are going there, so it’s going to be easy to find a roommate there.”
Martin said she hoped to boost her confidence level during her senior season.
“No matter who we play, I always want to have that same confidence that I can get the job done and just be the leader for my team,” she said. “I want to let them know that we might be losing or might be down, but it only takes one to get us all started and keep that up and keep the energy going.”
First-year Nettleton softball coach Makenzie Sullivan said she is relying on Martin as one of her team leaders.
“Tamiya is a great player, and she always has energy and brings that to the team every time she practices and plays,” she said. “She goes 100 percent no matter what, and I’m really looking forward to her being able to lead the team this year. I think that’s a role that she is going to be really good in.”
Martin hit .471 during her senior season, driving in 12 runs and scoring a team-leading 33 runs. She posted an on-base percentage of .580, also drawing 15 walks. She was also selected as an all-division first team selection for Division 1-3A last season.
“Offensively, Tamiya is a left handed slapper and is really fast, so that helps us out a lot,” Sullivan said. “She plays center field for us, and her speed is really good. If it’s anywhere near her, she’s going to catch it, she’s going to run it down and she’s going to make the play. Her speed is her biggest attribute.”