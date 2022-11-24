PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Just days after making its second-ever post-season playoff appearance, the Mississippi University for Women women's soccer team had no less than five of its players receive honors from the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).
Millie Mask of Nettleton earned the USCAA's prestigious Student-Athlete of the Year award, while Adriana Parsons of Springdale, Arkansas, Molly Moore of Pascagoula, Shelby Harrington of Hattiesburg and Loren Winters of Ocean Springs each earned USCAA All-American accolades.
Parsons and Moore were first-team all-Americans, while Harrington and Winters were second-team honorees. Harrington was a repeat winner as a second-team All-American, also earning the nod in 2021.
Mask is the second-consecutive MUW women's soccer player to earn the USCAA Student-Athlete of the Year honor. She joins teammate Layla Wilson, who won it in 2021. The award recognizes academics and campus/community involvement above on-field accomplishments.
"Millie is a fantastic student-athlete," head women’s soccer coach Catie Lyles said. "She is always one who is willing to help and is there to support her teammates, on and off the field. I am excited to see what she will do in the future with her career and her life. I am thankful that she decided to join us two years ago. We are going to miss her being a part of our team, school and program next year, but know that she will succeed in everything she has set out to do."
In the classroom, Mask ranks among the top-grade point averages in the entire MUW athletics department and earned her second USCAA All-Academic Team award in 2022. A kinesiology major, she has been on The W Athletic Director's Honor Roll every term at MUW. Mask earned MUW's Presidential Transfer Scholarship and the Louise Dal Santo Kinesiology Scholarship, and she is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Mask has already applied to physical therapy school after graduation, and her career goal is to become a pediatric physical therapist.
Off the pitch, Mask is very involved in both campus and community activities. She is a resident advisor for the Mississippi School for Math and Science and is also a volunteer field trip chaperon for the school.
Additionally, Mask volunteers as a photographer for the Shine Foundation, an organization that serves children with special needs and their families. Mask also helps coach in a youth soccer league and works at other campus athletics events through the Owls' Team-for-Team initiative. She also volunteers with the youth group at her home church, Liberty Baptist.
