The North team may not have won Thursday’s 3A/4A Crossroads Diamond Club All-Star game, but Monroe County’s lone representative had a strong night.
Nettleton ace Davis Oswalt threw a pair of innings for the North team and also had a good night at the plate, getting hits in both at bats.
His North team lost 9-3 to the South all-stars.
Oswalt came in on the mound in the third inning, throwing a scoreless frame.
His base hits were to center field and left field.
The annual statewide all-star game, which wasn’t played in 2020 due to the pandemic, was moved to Pete Taylor Field on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi due to being rained out at its original location of William Carey University.
Oswalt finished out his senior year with a .411 batting average and a .70 ERA. He posted a 7-1 record on the mound in 14 appearances with 104 strikeouts. At the plate, his five home runs, 30 stolen bases and .536 on-base percentage were all a team high, and he added nine doubles, four triples and 25 RBI.
He was named the Division 1-3A Overall Player of the Year and first-team all-state in Class 3A as a pitcher.
He is a Northeast Mississippi Community College signee, signing his letter of intent back in November.