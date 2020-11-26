Nettleton pitcher Davis Oswalt has been one of the Tigers’ aces for the last four years, and now he will look to do the same for a new set of Tigers, signing on Thursday his letter of intent to play baseball at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
“I really like the new baseball field, and the campus up there, and that made me want to play there,” Oswalt said. “I really like the coaches, the pitching coach, Coach Brown.”
Oswalt has a 9-5 record with a 2.80 ERA in 36 appearances with 209 strikeouts.
“I just want to be the best pitcher in the division and we want the ring at the end of the season,” Oswalt said. “I feel like we are going to pick up right where we left off last year.”
At the plate, he has a career .369 batting average with 63 RBI, 66 runs scored, 13 doubles, 7 triples and four home runs.
“Davis is a competitor, and that’s one thing you know you’re going to get out of him, whether he’s on the mound, in the box or in the outfield,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “He’s going to compete and really set the tone for the team. Overall I have seen his composure improve, him mature and not let the situation get too big for him. Again, he just takes that role for the team to handle situations and lead no matter if he’s in the dugout or on the bump.”
Nettleton posted a 6-3 record in the shortened 2020 season, and Koon said he is looking forward to seeing what Oswalt and the Tigers can accomplish next season.
“We felt like we were rolling pretty good there up until spring break, and unfortunately along with every other program in the state, we had to shut it down,” he said. “It would have been a big year for us experience wise and getting those games under our belts, but we plan on picking up right where we left off and having a really good season.”