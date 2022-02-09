Nettleton running back Roderick Patterson signed his letter of intent with ICC on Wednesday. Pictured are, front, from left: Demetria Patterson, Roderick Patterson Jr., Roderick Patterson Sr. Back, from left, are football coaches Dalton Sulivan, John Keith, Brandon Rea and Seth Lee.
Roderick Patterson has been a spark plug for the Nettleton offense over the last few seasons and will look to do the same in the backfield at the next level.
Patterson signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day on Wednesday to play football at Itawamba Community College.
“I really liked the campus, the environment and how the coaches treated me at ICC,” Patterson said. “They brought me in like I was one of their own, and the whole campus just felt like home. They kept up with me the first day they met me and all the way up until now, so it’s definitely a place I can call home.”
In his senior season, Patterson averaged nearly 100 yards a game, piling up 902 yards and 12 touchdowns on 129 carries. He also had five catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Patterson also scored 12 touchdowns as a junior with 842 rushing yards, finishing out his career with 2,456 yards and 28 touchdowns.
“I want to keep getting better and better running the ball each time,” Patterson said. “I really want to get stronger. That’s the biggest thing.”
Patterson was named to the Super 22 Offense for Division 4-3A as a senior and was named Division 1-3A Second Team Offense as a junior.
“Rod is a leader on and off the field, and it’s a tremendous upgrade for them having a guy like him in their building and their program,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “He will help them on the field but also in the building. He is very explosive, very good with the ball in his hands, physical and strong at the point of attack. He’s a strong guy already, but he will continue to get bigger, faster and stronger as he gets to the next level. I can’t wait to see him continue to develop and get the opportunity to play on past that.”