Nettleton state champion Sarah Raper will be continuing her golf career, signing her letter of intent last Monday to play at Blue Mountain College.
“I’m really excited about signing with Blue Mountain. I loved their golf facilities,” Raper said. “I liked the relationship with the girls on the team. They were all really close, and I really like the coach. He’s real nice, and it seems like a good golf experience with the places we travel to play are really nice places and big tournaments too.”
Raper helped Nettleton win the Class 3A team state titles in 2016 and 2017 along with her former teammate Riley Mayhew. Due to the spring season being halted, Raper played in just a couple of high school matches in 2020 but had gotten off to a strong start. She and Mayhew have been undefeated every season up until the state championship and placed second in 2019 and third in 2018.
“I played pretty well the first match, but we didn’t get to play many,” Raper said. “I always get nervous at state, and I want to be able to fix my nerves and come out and win state individually this next year. Riley always did that, and now that I don’t have her to compete with, I want to go behind her and do that. I want to keep being undefeated and go and win state.”
Raper finished fourth as an individual at the state championship her sophomore year and has been the points leader on the Coca-Cola Tour the last three years. She won the girls’ Monroe County Tournament also her sophomore season.
Nettleton coach Brandon Rea credited Raper with helping Mayhew put Nettleton golf on the map and bring home their state titles.
“Riley got Sarah to play, and that made us eligible for our state titles. Sarah has gotten better and better every year,” Rea said. “It’s just awesome to have her lay the foundation with Riley for Nettleton golf. She is more accurate on her drives and keeps it in the fairways, and her putting has improved tremendously. We are just proud of her, and her all-around game has gotten a lot better.”