After trailing early, the Nettleton Tigers could never piece things together to make a run, falling 43-7 to Winona in the first round of the playoffs Friday.
“We were in the position to make some plays defensively, but we missed a few tackles early on that allowed them to make some big plays,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “Their defense controlled the line of scrimmage and made it difficult for us to get anything going offensively.”
Winona gained a 29-0 lead in the first half, but Nettleton responded with its only touchdown of the night late in the second. Braylen Williams connected on a screen pass to Zavian Dilworth, and he took it 65 yards for a touchdown.
“We had a few drives where we got down close, but were unable to punch it in,” Keith said. “We had one in the first quarter and another in the second half where we felt like we could make it more of a game, but they did a great job of keeping us out. They’re a really good football team, and they played like it.”
Nettleton gained a little bit of momentum after the touchdown as the defense came through with a stop on Winona’s next possession, but they were unable to capitalize on the stop.
“We responded at that point and kept them from scoring again, and I thought we had some things going there, but we couldn’t take advantage of it,” Keith said. “They did what good football teams do and finished the game out.”
Dilworth and Anterion Venson were two offensive players whom Keith applauded for their performances, while Silas Tatum and Dre Long also gave good efforts on the defensive side.
“Zay (Dilworth) made a great individual effort on the screen play, and Anterion had several catches and got in space a couple of times,” Keith said. “Silas played a good game at linebacker for us, and he did a good job of filling gaps and making tackles. Dre has really come along in the secondary over the last couple of weeks, stepping in for some guys that’ve been banged up.”
Nettleton finishes the season with a 6-5 record and will see different competition next year in Division 4-3A.
“The difficult thing is losing guys that were pivotal to what we were trying to do this year, but we’ll be bringing back a lot of young guys that got a lot of experience this year,” Keith said. “Looking at the new division and how that shapes up, I think it’s a division that we have a chance to compete in, and our goal is going to be to win a division championship.”
