After being down 21-3 at halftime, the Nettleton Tigers found life in the second half and cut the lead down to seven, but it was not enough as they fell to Noxubee County 46-24 on Friday night in division play
The Tigers came close to completing the comeback and tying the game up in the fourth, but Noxubee County managed to regain control and pull away after a Nettleton touchdown was called back.
“We had a touchdown called back after we cut the lead to seven, and things just got out of hand from there,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “Overall, I was happy with the effort we played with for almost the entire game, but there were some things that we should have capitalized on that we didn’t. We had a couple of blown tackles and dropped balls that could’ve been big plays for us.”
Nettleton scored its first points of the night on a 47-yard field goal by Jackson Cheek in the first quarter. The Tigers started to turn things around in the in the third quarter after being down by 18 as Roderick Patterson scored on a 22-yard touchdown run.
In the fourth quarter, Ty Walton found Jayden Hawkins on a six-yard touchdown pass, and Walton connected on a 47-yard touchdown to Braylen Williams for his second touchdown pass of the night.
These touchdowns cut the game close, but ultimately, Noxubee County was able to come away with the win.
“I loved our effort,” Keith said. “I know you can’t change how games go, but if you take away three minutes of that first half, I really think it would have been a different game. It’s just one of those nights where things snowballed on us late and momentum swung.”
Keith commended a few of his players for their performance on both sides of the ball.
“I thought Jayden Hawkins played really well. He’s been doing more and more for us each week offensively,” Keith said. “Zavian Dilworth has shown that he can play well as a receiver and defensive back. Our quarterback Ty (Walton) stepped up and played almost the entire game at quarterback and safety, and Drew Humble and Blake Lauderdale held down the offensive and defensive line pretty well."
The Tigers look to close out their last game of the regular season on a road game against Amory.
“This game is one that doesn’t need much buildup for our guys,” Keith said. “They’re very familiar with those guys and what they bring to the table. We’re excited to match up with them, and we’re going to do everything that we can to take advantage of every opportunity and hopefully get the win.”