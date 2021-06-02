Nettleton shortstop Adam Adkins had a late season surge in the Tigers’ lineup and saw it pay off as he signed his letter of intent to play baseball at East Mississippi Community College last Monday.
“I put in the work this season and came back and did everything the right way,” Adkins said. “The coach put interest into me, and when he did that, it gave me a lot of confidence.”
Adkins finished with a .369 batting average, collecting 39 hits and 16 RBI, while stealing 14 bases. He had a double and a pair of triples.
“I want to work on my stick a little more and get it going a little better,” Adkins said. “I feel like I could have done a lot better this season at the plate.”
He also stepped up on the mound, finishing with a 5-1 record and a 2.65 ERA with 32 strikeouts.
“Adam played a huge role in our lineup, especially when we flipped him up to the leadoff spot,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “He played dynamic in that lineup from an offensive standpoint really getting it going and was a threat on the base paths. He was a big part of some of our momentum shifts this season, and we are definitely going to miss him in the lineup.
Adkins was one of Nettleton’s top defenders, finishing with a .908 fielding percentage and making just eight errors on the season and being a part of seven double plays.
He was a first-team all-division selection and will play in the NEMCABB All-Star game on Saturday.
“Adam is very impressive in the field and going to be a tough defender to replace and always fun to watch,” Koon said. “He’s one of those guys that will make plays that you didn’t think were going to be made to get you out of jams and help a pitcher out. He’s definitely got a shot to help those guys out next year, keep working hard and continue to be that defensive specialist he is.”