NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers played with a lot of physicality, but they could not fend off Corinth in a 7-1 loss to start the soccer season last Monday.
“One of the main things that I saw us doing that we need to work on is passing with a purpose and possessing the ball,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “Corinth did an amazing job at that.”
Corinth jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after a pair of goals by Greeneley Moss and Zela Dalton. Bella Scruggs took a shot at the goal to try and cut into Corinth’s lead, but it sailed slightly off.
Isabelle Penell made back-to-back saves to prevent the Lady Warriors from increasing their lead, but Moss found the back of the net shortly afterward to gain a 3-0 lead.
“I applaud Isabelle for coming up to me before the game and saying that she wanted to try playing goalie, and I thought she did a great job with all the saves that she made,” Young said.
The Lady Tigers cut the score to 3-1 after Sarah Mulligan put one in the net, but Corinth responded as Moss scored her third goal of the night. With less than 10 minutes left until halftime, Moss, Dalton and Lauren Beech put in goals to push Corinth’s lead to 7-1.
The second period lasted only a few minutes before the game was called after Reyla Maldonado took a shot at the net to try and turn the tides, but Moss put the game away with her fifth goal of the game.
“I think we got a little bit more aggressive in the second half,” Young said. “We saw in the first half that we could play with aggression, and we talked about it during halftime. After that, we applied it in those few minutes.”
The Lady Tigers saw a lot more success in last Tuesday’s game against Shannon, snagging a 7-0 mercy rule victory.
Lindsey Scott and Scruggs both tallied a pair of goals in the win, while Brilee Dykes, Shelby Sullivan and Zoey Britt added a goal.
(B) Corinth 7, Nettleton 0
After falling down by six goals in the first half, the Nettleton Tigers displayed the ability to defend well in the second half before Corinth closed the 7-0 win out.
“This was the first day that I had all of my football boys back, so they haven’t practiced at all yet," Young said. "Considering that we made it as far as we did in the second half, I think we did pretty well, and I thought that we played a lot harder in that half.”
The Warriors scored their first two goals in the opening minutes of the game. Cody Williamson found the net for Nettleton, but an offsides penalty took away the point.
Gerson Jax and Clayton Moore took shots at the goal, but they were unable to convert. Corinth’s Drew Williams, Leland Davis and Eli Burciaga put in goals to push the score to 6-0.
Nettleton goalkeeper Weston Hester went down with an injury before halftime, and Conner Dallas stepped in as goalie. Dallas made multiple saves in the second half to keep the game going for the Tigers, but a goal by Anthony Garcia closed out the win for Corinth.
“Conner (Dallas) hasn’t practiced in the goal at all, but I thought he did a great job,” Young said. “I feel really good about his performance overall, and he’ll have to stay in the goal until Weston (Hester) heals up. Hopefully, he can keep making those saves for us.”
The Tigers bounced back in last Tuesday’s game against Shannon, winning 7-0 for their first win of the season.
Payne Hairald, Williamson and Clayton Moore each finished with a pair of goals, while Jax added a goal.
