NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers’ bats came to life in the sixth inning after a back-and-forth first five innings. Nettleton drove in 11 runs in the sixth to come away with a 16-6 win over Hatley on Thursday.
“Kennice (Finnie), Zion (Seals) and Zyah (Gunter) had really big nights at the plate,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “They got good pitches, drove the ball and got runs in whenever we needed them. Caroline (Riley) capped the night off with a big hit as well. It was just a really good game for us hitting the ball.”
Nettleton struck first as Savannah Harlow and Finnie picked up base hits, and Gunter drove in her first run of the afternoon on a sac fly to center field. After Marleigh Cockrell drew a walk and Ashlynn Dabbs reached first on an error, Chloe Wilbanks drove in Hatley’s first run with an RBI single.
Molly Harlow gave Hatley a 2-1 lead after driving in a run on a ground out to shortstop. Hatley’s defense went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the second to maintain its lead, but Nettleton rallied in four runs in the third to take the lead.
Savannah Harlow picked up a base hit to start the inning, while Finnie hit one to center field for a double. Seals hit an RBI single to left field and advanced to second, while Gunter followed with a two-run double to give Nettleton a 4-2 lead.
Chloe Humble added to the lead after hitting one to shortstop to bring home Gunter. Hatley cut the score to 5-3 in the fourth after Abby Harlow drew a walk, and Molly Harlow brought her in with an RBI single.
In the fifth inning, Hatley strung together a few big hits to take a 6-5 lead. Bella Oliver got things started with a base hit as Emily Hill entered as her courtesy runner, and Hill found her way home after a few Nettleton errors.
Cockrell reached third on the same errors, and Dabbs hit an RBI single to center field to tie things up. Wilbanks continued Hatley’s momentum by hitting an RBI double to right field to help the Lady Tigers take the lead.
Nettleton answered back in a big way in the bottom of the fifth as Seals led things off with a double. Gunter followed with a base hit and was able to advance to second on an error, while Seals came in for a run to tie the game at 6-6.
Nettleton’s lead grew to 8-6 after Gunter came in on an error, and Bailey Payne hit an RBI single to score Humble, who reached first on an error. Addie Bates and Caroline Riley scored runs on walks, and Gunter hit a three-run triple to extend Nettleton’s lead to 13-6.
Humble and Riley both had RBI singles in the inning to seal the win for Nettleton.
“We did struggle with a few errors, but we came back and hit the ball to make up for it,” Sullivan said. “We’ll have to clean up those errors because Hatley is a great team and if you give them one run in an inning, they’re going to score five more.”
Also Thursday: Nettleton 16, Aberdeen 0
Emma Hester got the win for Nettleton against Aberdeen, finishing with seven strikeouts and only allowing one hit.
Zyah Gunter hit a home run, a triple and finished with two RBIs, while Zion Seals hit a double and added three RBIs. Savannah Harlow hit a pair of doubles, while Tamera Martin, Caroline Riley and Kennice Finnie also hit doubles. Chloe Humble also hit a triple for the Lady Tigers.
Brookelynn Gardner had a base hit for the Lady Bulldogs in the loss.
