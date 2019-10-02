SMITHVILLE – Nettleton split its pair of games on Saturday, beating Hatley 4-3 in eight innings to open the day before falling 14-0 to Tupelo at the Lady Nole Tournament at Smithville.
“We couldn’t get it going until late in the first game, and Kailee Grace came around with a hit later,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “We put Dukiaha Jones in as a pinch runner, and she scored on a dropped ball to second base for the win. We played a decent game against Hatley. We had a couple of errors and are still struggling there. We have a lot to go back home and work on for next week and the playoffs next Saturday.”
Between Nettleton and Hatley, neither team scored until the third inning when Hatley put up a pair of runs. Lauren Mitchell and Emma Rose Thompson had hits, and Bre Harmon and Thompson scored runs.
Hatley scored its final run in the sixth after a walk to Jessie McHenry and a hit by Harley Gaston. Slade, Thompson and Gaston had multiple hits for Hatley.
Nettleton had hits in the first from Nealy Williams and in the fifth from Molly Nichols, but they tied the game in the fourth when Tamiya Martin and Kailee Grace Inmon scored runs after a walk and a pair of Hatley errors.
Nettleton tied the game again in the seventh to force extras on a Grace Oswalt sacrifice fly, and they won it in the eighth inning with the winning run scoring on a fielder’s choice and an error.
Against Tupelo, Kailee Grace Inmon hit a pair of doubles, and Tamiya Martin also had two hits.