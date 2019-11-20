Nettleton’s five-time individual golf state champion Riley Mayhew has her next step planned out as she signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play at Anderson University.
Mayhew, who has also won two state titles as a team, said she thought Anderson was the perfect fit right from the beginning.
“Whenever I went to visit Anderson, I loved it from the beginning. I loved just the atmosphere, the hospitality of everyone and just how genuine everyone was. When I met the coaches, I loved them, and it felt like home,” Mayhew said. “It was very scary at first thinking about going far away, but whenever I am there, I just feel like I forget how actually far it is.”
Mayhew has won the individual golf state title every season since seventh grade and won as a team in her eighth-grade and freshman seasons. She’s also been named the Daily Journal’s girls golfer of the year three years in a row and won the Junior State Amateur in July.
Mayhew named winning her sixth-straight state title as her top goal and also wants to win as a team with her teammate Sarah Raper next season.
“I definitely want to get my scores down lower, but I just want to win another state title and play better than I did last year,” Mayhew said. “I also want to win as a team. I’m excited about next year, and I know that mine and my teammate’s hard work is going to pay off. I just want to make the most of the season.”
Nettleton golf coach Brandon Rea said Mayhew has helped with the exposure for his golf team.
“Riley is an awesome lady, and we’re going to miss her. She has put Nettleton on the golf map, and we wouldn’t be as good as we are without her,” Rea said. “She has helped her teammate, Sarah, out a lot as well, and she’s an even better person than she is a golfer, and that’s hard to say. She’s a seven-time state champion, five as an individual and two as a team, and it’s hard to beat that. She will do a lot of big things at Anderson University, and they are lucky to get Riley.”