NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers led 1-0 through four innings during Thursday night’s game against Kossuth, but a few costly errors in the extra innings helped the Aggies gain some momentum to take a 3-1 win and advance to the third round.
“Whenever we don’t issue free passes and errors, we’re a pretty good team, and everyone saw that for six innings or so,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “That one error in the seventh really changed everything for us.”
Nettleton started the game off strong as Cade Oswalt drew a walk and got in scoring position after a single from Hunter Kuhl, but a tag at home plate for the third out of the inning ended things for the Tigers.
Nettleton scored their lone run in the bottom of the second when Max Smith got his team going with a base hit. Paxton Pannell’s sac bunt moved the runner, and Cruz Mitchell brought him in with an RBI single to put Nettleton up 1-0. The score remained at a 1-0 stalemate over the next four innings as Nettleton’s Mitchell and Kossuth’s Hunter Hutchens both posted solid performances on the mound.
Mitchell had eight strikeouts and only gave up one hit and one walk before the Aggies scored their first run in the seventh inning. Bryson Jackson gave Kossuth a spark after reaching second on an error, while Eli Hinton drew a walk.
Rylan Henry followed by drilling a sac fly to left field to put the Aggies on the board before Mitchell closed out the inning with back-to-back strikeouts. This low-scoring, nail-biting battle ended up going into extra innings after quick outings in the bottom of the seventh and eighth.
In the ninth inning, Nettleton committed four errors to put Kossuth in the driver’s seat as Logan Williams and Jack Johnson both scored runs on the errors.
Hutchens concluded the night by going three-up, three-down with strikeouts to seal the win for Kossuth in the bottom of the ninth.
Mitchell finished the night with 12 strikeouts through eight innings of play while only giving up a hit, two walks and a run.
“I thought Cruz (Mitchell) was outstanding,” Hargett said. “He gave us everything that he had right there, and Hunter (Kuhl) came in and gave us some good stuff too, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. We just couldn't make those plays, and I thought we had opportunities early offensively, but we only cashed in once.”
Last Tuesday, Game 1: Kossuth 7, Nettleton 0
Similar to Game 2, errors stunted the Nettleton Tigers and helped Kossuth come out on top with a 7-0 win to start the series. The Tigers committed five errors in the loss to Kossuth’s zero, and the Aggies scored their runs in the fourth and fifth innings after a 0-0 stalemate.
Cade Oswalt tallied nine strikeouts and gave up four hits and five walks through five innings. Oswalt, Jay Hawkins, Luke Ricks and Max Smith all had base hits for Nettleton.
