A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Nettleton's Aidan Pettigrew takes off after a catch in last Tuesday's scrimmage against New Albany.
Nettleton's Zavian Dilworth dives forward after making a grab.
Nettleton's Braylen Williams drops back to pass.
Nettleton's Jay Hawkins dodges the defender and rushes forward after a catch.
Nettleton's Brayden Hooks tries to turn upfield before getting tagged down.
Nettleton's Tahj McBride makes a play on the ball.
Sports Editor
The Nettleton Tigers competed in their final 7-on-7 scrimmage of the summer last Tuesday at New Albany.
Deon is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. Hot. High 98F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 9:37 am
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.