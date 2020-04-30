Nettleton has its next man to head up the football program, approving John Keith as its next head football coach and athletic director.
“Being from the area, I think I have always been aware of Nettleton, and it’s a program that’s always been right there and very recognizable to me,” Keith said. “When the opportunity presented itself, I wasn’t out there just chasing any job but looking for the one that fit me, the right opportunity, and that’s what this was.”
Keith, a 1997 Mooreville graduate, played at Ole Miss for two seasons before suffering a neck injury and spending his last two years there as an on the field student assistant. He started his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant at Southaven before moving to Shannon in 2007.
Keith spent the next five seasons at Amory, coaching the offensive line, quarterbacks and finally becoming offensive coordinator. He has spent six of the last seven seasons at Tupelo, serving as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and associate head coach and was the head coach at Mooreville in 2016, leading the Troopers to a playoff appearance.
It’s going to be Keith’s first athletic director role, a challenge he’s looking forward to having.
“I have been coaching for 15 years, and this presents the next step, and that’s always what we’re looking for is the chance to grow and better ourselves,” Keith said. “Hopefully I can help coaches in other sports because I have worked with other sports in the past. I want to see kids succeed in whatever they are doing, and I love when other teams win, and the school pride the comes with that. Sports are always a window to the school and the community.”
Key pieces returning
The Tigers lost a handful of seniors from last season, including quarterback Graham Gardner and leading receiver Dedrick Johnson but also have a good core of starters returning.
“It’s been a few years since I have seen them, being at Tupelo, but from all the people who have reached out to me, it’s been an overwhelming response of positive and information about kids coming back,” Keith said. “There’s several starters back on the offensive line, a couple of good running backs and linebackers, some defensive linemen and defensive backs, and we have a punter and placekicker that are true weapons, which you don’t always find both of those at this level. I’m excited about the opportunity to evaluate them.”
Keith said he looks forward to finding out which offensive scheme best fits Nettleton’s personnel.
“I have done everything from five wide, hurry up and throw it around to at Mooreville, we slowed it down and grinded it out running the ball as much as you need to,” he said. “We want to get as many kids involved as possible that can help us win a ballgame.”
Nettleton finished 6-6 last season and third in its division that included playoff teams Booneville, Amory and Kossuth.
Keith looks forward to meeting his Nettleton players but is working on dealing with the challenges of athletic activities being halted by the coronavirus.
“It’s a learning experience, and there are some things that we are going to have to adapt to throughout the process,” he said. “We’re having to utilize technology, and there are apps we can use to get in touch with players and communicate different workout plans. We can gain knowledge of better ways of doing things through this, and this is a chance to hopefully improve and evolve our ways of communicating and teaching.”
Keith thanked Nettleton principal Justin Hollis and superintendent Tim Dickerson and also his coaching mentors, including Trent Hammond and Pat Byrd.
“All the coaches I have worked for and played under have helped me get to where I am as a coach and making an impact in young men’s lives,” he said. “They have all set the path for me that I have followed for a long time, including how I approached the game and went about my work.”