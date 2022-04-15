While many were out enjoying the festivities of the first Railroad Festival in three years, I was out enjoying a number of good baseball and softball games.
Games like the two I witnessed on Thursday and Saturday are slowly making me fall in love with covering baseball and softball. The Nettleton Lady Tigers set the tone for my week on Thursday with a David vs. Goliath type game that ended in David prevailing with a walkoff hit.
Nettleton headed into Thursday’s game against Hatley as a clear underdog with a 4-14 record on the season, while Hatley held a 15-2 record, but in sports, I have learned that the team that plays harder always comes out on top.
Freshman Zion Seals opened the division rivalry with a bang that made Nettleton’s bench erupt, hitting a home run towards center field for the first run of the game. It was honestly incredible to see because that was the first homer that I had seen in person and little did I know, that was not going to be the last great moment that I witnessed from this game.
The game was pretty back and forth from top to bottom, and late in the game, Hatley tied things up and took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh after a two-run RBI double from Zoey Horne and another RBI by Peyton Wilkinson.
While standing in the Nettleton dugout, I could hear the urgency from the players and coaches to make something happen in the bottom of the seventh to keep the game going.
Nettleton did exactly that as Seals hit her second double of the game, and Tamera Martin kept their winning hopes alive by bringing Seals home on a groundout. In the top of the eighth, Zyah Gunter made the defensive play of the night with a double play at third base that prevented Hatley from loading the bases.
Nettleton’s chance to knock down Goliath in the bottom of the eighth was placed all on the shoulders of seventh-grader Kennice Finnie. With her teammates cheering her on, Finnie delivered with a walkoff hit for the win.
This was definitely one of the coolest endings to a game I’ve seen all year, and it would only get better on Saturday.
The Nettleton Tigers faced off against Caledonia in a road game that was packed with highlights. The Tigers rallied back from down 11-2 to grab the win in the seventh inning of the high-scoring game.
Nettleton finished the game with 17 hits on the day, and Jackson Cheek hit not one, but two bombs, while senior Jaylon Betts hit his first home run on a grand slam.
With two of the best games coming from Nettleton teams, it is safe to say that Nettleton fans were very satisfied with how their teams played last week, and they have a lot to look forward to in weeks to come.