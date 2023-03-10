ABERDEEN – The Nettleton tennis team secured their first win of the season in a 4-3 road victory against Aberdeen last Tuesday afternoon.
“I am so proud of all of my tennis players,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “This is a rebuilding year for us, and we have a lot of young kids on our team. I’m hoping that this win will be a confidence booster for matches to come.”
In the boys’ singles match, Tate Hitchcock picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win over Aberdeen’s Michael Walker, while in the girls’ single match, Aberdeen’s Kylie Daniels took a 6-2, 7-5 win against Leah Langford.
Aberdeen took the win in the first boys’ doubles match as Wallace Byars and Dequavion Shields grabbed a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jamal Pierce and Donavan Brown. Nettleton’s Seth Stephens and Cohen York picked up a forfeit win in the second boys’ doubles match of the day.
Karenea Hayes and Tamiya Stewart helped lead Aberdeen to a 6-1, 7-5 win over Nettleton’s Charlie York and Jolie Kyle in the first girls’ doubles match, but Nettleton bounced back in the second girls’ doubles match as Kylee Lewis and Lily Guyton took a 7-5, 6-2 win over Haley Fears and Ambria Walter.
Mylee Sullivan and Winston Housley helped Nettleton take a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Jaylene Fair and Pashian Hayes in the mixed doubles match.
