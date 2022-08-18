The Nettleton Tigers lost a big senior class from last season’s playoff team, but they have the personnel to replace them, relying on a group of freshman that won a junior high championship last eyar.
“They were a talented bunch in junior high, and it’s crazy when you are counting on them to compete, but they have a different mindset. We’re going to give them chances to contribute and go,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “Some of those guys are blowing people away, no doubt about it.”
The Tigers had big expectations last season but were slowed down by a late start to the season due to COVID issues and saw several close games slip away before entering a tough division slate.
“It’s one of those things of where you look back on our season and it’s two plays in this game or three or four in another one,” Keith said. “It’s a lot of ifs and buts, but it changes the outcome dramatically. We are really trying to clean up and focus on and see how we can correct these mistakes, not make those, get past them and move in the right direction.”
That division stays tough this season, which includes rival Amory and perennial contender Noxubee County.
“Amory played for a state title last year. They have a lot of guys back, and you expect them to be very tough,” Keith said, “We expect Noxubee to be better and more like the team of old, because they had a lot of underclassmen last year. With Aberdeen, I think Alex (Williams) does a tremendous job, and their outside linebacker (Jayden Walker) is a great player and tough to coach against because he does so many things well. They play a style of football where they limit the opportunities you can get and control the ball. As far as Hatley, I think Seth (Lee) will do a really good job. He will get them stronger and work very hard to make them competitive.”
Nettleton will face off in their jamboree game this Friday with New Albany, who they traveled to a handful of times for 7-on-7 this summer.
“We have seen them and are familiar with them, but it’s different when you get to put pads on and play somebody,” Keith said. “It will be a good measuring stick for us. They are a good football program, really well coached.”
While the Tigers will be able to throw their freshmen into the fire, Keith is still high up on his senior group and their leadership abilities.
“I think we have some quality leaders like Aidan (Pettigrew), Emmanuel (Justice), Jay (Hawkins) and Zavian (Dilworth),” he said. “Those guys know how to do it the right way, and guys respond to them. It’s just got to be consistent, week in and week out, and day in and day out.”
