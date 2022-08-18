mcj-2022-08-17-sports-nett-fb

Nettleton's Aidan Pettigrew sprints upfield after taking a hand off in last Monday's practice.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

The Nettleton Tigers lost a big senior class from last season’s playoff team, but they have the personnel to replace them, relying on a group of freshman that won a junior high championship last eyar.

