HATLEY – The Nettleton Lady Tigers found themselves in another divisional battle last Tuesday that ended in a sweep as they grabbed a 3-0 win over Hatley.
It was a back-and-forth fight for Nettleton in the first two sets, but they managed to pull through, winning 25-22 and 25-18. After a strong third-set performance, Nettleton sealed the victory, winning 25-15.
“We started off slow in all three sets, but they never let down and keep going,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “I think our serving really helped us in the game, and we had a lot of aces from KG (Inmon) and Zion (Seals). Our back-row passing kept us in the game in the first set.”
Nettleton jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set behind an ace from Inmon, but Hatley quickly tied things up and took a 5-4 lead after an ace by Emma Wright. An ace by Bella Scruggs and a pair of kills from Inmon helped Nettleton regain the lead, but Abby Hannon tied it back up at 11-11 with a block.
Four straight kills by Aaliyah Harris gave Nettleton a 17-11 lead, but Hatley managed to rally back late in the set, cutting the score to 20-18 with aces from Anna Kate Crenshaw and Aspen Johnson. Nettleton put the set to rest after another kill from Inmon.
Hatley gained a 9-5 lead to start the second after a kill from Izzy Denton, while Kenlee Wilkinson and Wright added to the lead with a kill and an ace. Nettleton managed to tie things up at 16-16 later on with an ace from Inmon and back-to-back kills from Harris.
Points from Inmon, Harris and Mikayla Sullivan helped lead to a 6-0 run as Nettleton went up 22-16. Harris added to the lead with a kill before Nettleton took the set win after Hatley was unable to get the ball over the net.
Hatley got off to another fast start in the third, taking an 8-3 lead with a kill and an ace from Crenshaw. Denton and Wright added to Hatley’s lead with a pair of aces to go up 12-7.
Nettleton strung together a 6-1 run to tie the score at 13-13 after a pair of aces by Seals. The Tigers’ run continued as they gained a 20-13 lead with back-to-back aces from Seals.
“Zion (Seals) was 10-for-10 with her serves, and she had four aces out of that,” McDaniel said. “She placed the ball really well and her teammates stayed behind her and closed the points off when they needed to.”
Hatley cut the lead down to five with back-to-back kills from Hannon, but Nettleton closed out the win with a 5-0 run as Inmon made the set-winning ace.
Harris finished with 13 kills in the win, while Inmon added six kills and seven aces. Seals and Addie Bates both tallied four aces for Nettleton.
“KG (Inmon) was more active up front and got some good hits in, and you can’t leave out Aaliyah (Harris) because she goes up and makes you eat the ball,” McDaniel said. “Bella (Scruggs) and Mylee Sullivan came in and did a good job playing their roles.”
For Hatley, Crenshaw finished with four aces and a pair of kills, while Wright contributed three aces.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.