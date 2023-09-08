NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers got off to a strong start in all three sets and were able to answer any run that West Union made during last Tuesday’s 3-0 win.
The Lady Tigers took the first set 25-19 and closed out the sweep by winning the next two sets by 25-14 and 25-17.
“It seems like we do that every game this year, starting out with a lead and getting behind, but we had certain players like Mikala (Sullivan) and Zion (Seals) step up and got some good hits when we needed them,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “Our serving has gotten a lot better in the past two weeks, and I tell them all the time that if you get your serves in, we’re going to win games.”
Bella Scruggs’s kill put Nettleton up 7-5 in the first, and Seals added to the lead with a block. Back-to-back aces by Addie Bates increased the Lady Tigers’ lead to 11-6 before West Union made a run to chip into the lead.
Kills from Seals and Caroline Riley pushed Nettleton’s lead to 15-8, while Aaliyah Harris and Zyah Gunter kept the Lady Tigers rolling with a kill and an ace. Mikala Sullivan also added a pair of kills to close out the first set win for Nettleton.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an 8-1 lead behind Seals’s serving, but West Union quickly cut the lead down to four. Kills by Scruggs and Sullivan and an ace from Bates gave Nettleton some leeway to take a 14-6 lead.
West Union went on a run to cut the score down to 15-13, but Harris ended the run with a kill. Nettleton’s lead grew to 21-14 with a kill from Scruggs and after an ace by Seals, Harris finished out the set with a kill.
Back-to-back aces from Seals and a kill by Sullivan leaped Nettleton out to a 7-1 lead in the third. A pair of aces from Bates helped the Lady Tigers take a double-digit lead at 14-4.
After a pair of kills by Seals and Christian Ray added to the lead, the Lady Tigers made a mass substitution to close the game out. Kills from Mylee Sullivan and Mary Claire Weaver kept Nettleton’s lead afloat, and Ella Pannel sealed the win with an ace.
“I figured since we were up 18-6, that it would be a good opportunity to get some of my JV girls some more experience,” Young said. “It’s always good to let your JV come in and get some experience, especially for next year because a lot of those kids are going to be on the varsity team. I’d rather have them get that experience now than wait until next year.”
Harris led the way in kills with seven, while Mikala Sullivan followed with five. Seals tallied six aces, while Bates finished with five.
