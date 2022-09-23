Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers fell just short in Saturday’s Lee County Tournament after reaching the championship match.
The Lady Tigers opened up the tournament with a 2-0 win over Shannon to advance to the championship game against Saltillo.
“In the game against Shannon, we had it in hand, and we were in control the whole time,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “Zyah (Gunter) controlled her passes very well, which allowed our setter to get the ball to our hitters. Over the last few games, she has really been the player holding us together with her consistency.”
McDaniel also credited Chloe Humble and Aaliyah Harris for their efforts in the win over Shannon.
“Our whole back row has been passing the ball better, which is making it a lot easier for our setter,” she said. “Chloe did a good job setting the ball, and Aaliyah has been one of our most consistent hitters all season. The first game against Shannon was an easier one to control the tempo in, but things got a lot harder against Saltillo.”
The Lady Tigers fell to Saltillo 2-0 in the championship match.
“Saltillo has a very well-coached team with a lot of good athletes,” McDaniel said. “We started off toe-to-toe with them, but they took control, and we didn’t do what it took to win that game. We passed the ball well, but the other aspects of our game just fell apart.”
Despite the loss, McDaniel said that Skylar Barksdale, Gunter and Addie Bates had solid performances.
“Skylar, Zyah (Gunter) and Addie did their jobs, holding up well against Saltillo’s big hitters,” she said. “It was just a fast-paced game, and we’ve got to learn to play a little bit faster against teams like that. We let up a bit on coverage, and that’s something that I need to focus on a little bit more and get us better prepared for.”