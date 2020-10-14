NETTLETON – Davis Oswalt is really enjoying this quarterback thing.
The Nettleton senior accounted for five touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a 55-20 win over Kossuth in a Division 1-3A showdown on Thursday night.
Nettleton (5-0, 2-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked small school, turned to Oswalt as its QB this season. He’d last played the position as a freshman before becoming a standout linebacker the next two years.
“He’s pretty good at it,” first-year Nettleton coach John Keith said. “He’s a tremendous athlete, throws the ball well. With the ball in space, he does really good things.”
Oswalt had two rushing touchdowns, both in the second half as Nettleton outscored Kossuth (1-5, 0-2) 27-0. He had a 32-yard scamper in the third quarter and a 41-yard run in the fourth for a 42-20 lead.
“I’m just out there trying to use my legs, run when I can, just get the ball out there to my playmakers and let them make plays,” Oswalt said.
The teams combined for five touchdowns in the second quarter, three of them by Nettleton.
Oswalt’s 34-yard pass to Zavian Dilworth with 32 seconds left gave the Tigers a 28-20 lead going into the break.
It was Oswalt’s third touchdown pass of the half and the second to Dilworth, who also hauled in a 22-yard score.
Nettleton finished with 506 total yards – 285 rushing, 221 passing. Kossuth, meanwhile, had to rely on trickery for most of its scoring.
Running back Zamarius Alexander had a 56-yard scoring pass to Keb Brawner in the first quarter. Another halfback pass led to a Brock Seago 7-yard TD run.
“We sold out to try and stop the big running back, and they burned us on a couple of things because of that,” Keith said. “Our defensive staff did a good job making some adjustments at halftime, and our kids played real hard in the second half.”
Alexander led Kossuth with 88 yards on 21 carries.
For Nettleton, Roderick Patterson had 122 yards and two touchdowns of 5 and 29 yards on 18 carries. He also had a 33-yard touchdown reception. Jayden Hawkins scored Nettleton’s last touchdown on a 9-yard run.
Dilworth was the leading receiver with five catches for 94 yards and two scores, while Anterion Venson added four catches for 74 yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Nettleton got a fourth-down stop early in the fourth quarter to preserve a 35-20 lead.
Point Man: Oswalt completed 11 of 17 passes for 221 yards and three TDs and one interception. He also rushed for 145 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
Talking Point: “It’s getting everybody more and more pumped up each week when we win another game. We’re just wanting to go all the way.” – Oswalt
Notes
• Nettleton is 5-0 for the first time since 2006.
• Nettleton visits county rival Amory on Friday.