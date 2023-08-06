Goodbye summer and hello to all the surprises that are set to come in athletics this school year. Fall football practice is officially in full swing, preseason volleyball matches have passed while golf, cross country and swimming are ramping up too.
During the hecticness that comes with preparing for fall sports, I got the opportunity to catch some preseason volleyball. Watching the Amory vs. Tupelo game made me realize just how many changes occurred across the county in the sport.
Only three of our six teams have the same coach from last year, while the other three have familiar faces who will look to lead a new sport. First-year Aberdeen coach Joyce Lucas will be taking her hand at coaching volleyball after only ever coaching softball in the past.
During our interview last week, she preached about the importance of discipline and structure heading into practice and the season. She also tried to focus on bringing along new students who could possibly make an instant impact. With her goals in line and vision set, the Lady Bulldogs might be in for their best season.
Smithville also has a first-year head coach in Drew Summerford. Coach Summerford is far from new to the sport of volleyball as he’s served as the assistant coach for the past few seasons.
He already has a great rapport with his team, and one thing that makes the Lady Noles so dangerous this season is that they’re returning everyone from last year. With coaching experience and overall team experience on their side, the Lady Noles could make a deep run in the playoffs after a solid season last year.
Nettleton is the third team in our coverage area with a new head volleyball coach, and similar to Smithville, their head coach is someone that players are extremely familiar with. Coach Farren Young has already seen some success with her group as they were able to take a pair of wins over the summer.
Nettleton returns a large chunk of its big-time contributors from last year, so we can expect them to make another run in the playoffs after reaching the second round for the first time ever last season.
Amory, Hamilton and Hatley all have the same coaches from last year, but one thing that has changed somewhat for them is the personnel as fans can expect a lot of new faces to play significant time. Despite the roster changes that these three teams have had, they are coached well enough and have a few returning players that can help them succeed.
It’s going to be interesting to see how these teams adapt to their new coaches and rosters in order to achieve their goals this year.
