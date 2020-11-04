In the midst of a crazy year involving a pandemic, a cancellation of our spring sports seasons and quarantines during football season, it was almost easy to forget that this was a redistricting year.
For many months, the new classifications and new divisions were probably at the back of our minds, but that two-year task was done this past week and left us with some interesting results.
Going into it, I had heard many different rumors – that Amory would move back up to Class 4A and that Hatley might even drop back down to Class 2A, a place they haven’t been in about six years.
Neither thing ended up happening as all six of our county schools stayed in their current classifications, but the divisions did end up changing.
With Choctaw County moving down to 2A and Houston bumping up to 4A, that left two holes in Division 4-3A, which already contained Aberdeen and Hatley. What was the easy solution? Sliding Amory and Nettleton into that division, which will now have four of its five teams from Monroe County.
The only bad news out of that one is that Noxubee County is the fifth team, a team I’m sure all of our teams would rather avoid seeing in division play when they can help it but one that Aberdeen and Hatley are already used to having in their division.
It’s going to be convenient for those four teams to play each other – short trips right down the road and as one coach pointed out to me, good gates with plenty of people coming to those games as hopefully attendance restrictions aren’t a thing next season.
Many of those teams already play each other, whether it’s in division play or outside of it, but it will set up a matchup like Amory and Hatley, two teams that never end up seeing each other in football.
It also moves the annual A-Game between Amory and Aberdeen away from being one of the first games of the season as now that will be a division matchup.
I know it used to be that way before when both teams were 3A and in the same division, and that will add another layer to that rivalry.
On the 1A side of things, it separates Hamilton and Smithville again and puts both teams back in similar divisions to what they were in before the last reclassifications.
Hamilton goes back to a South division (best I can tell, anyway) but keeps some of the division opponents it has currently like Vardaman, West Lowndes, French Camp and Noxapater.
Smithville goes back up North and will be reunited in division with teams like Biggersville, Thrasher and Falkner.
The more present thing going on this week is finishing up the regular season for several of our teams (Hamilton and Smithville will do that next week), and we had a couple of guys reach some career milestones that deserve a shoutout.
In Amory’s win over Belmont, quarterback Hunter Jones reached 10,000 yards of total offense, and in Hatley’s season finale, kicker Luke Moffett got to 100 career extra points. Both are really awesome accomplishments that don’t come around very often and a product of really good four-year careers at their respective positions.
Now we turn our attention to the playoffs, and hopefully there’s a deep run through the postseason in there for some of our teams.