Three teams will be working in new faces under center as Amory, Hatley and Nettleton are all having to replace their quarterbacks this season.
Amory and Hatley are replacing long-time starters in Hunter Jones and Markhel Hunt, while all three saw strong seasons out of last year’s starters.
Two will be first-time starters at the position, while Nettleton gets in a big transfer for their quarterback spot.
AMORY
The Panthers got used to seeing Jones in the quarterback spot as he was a four-year starter who accounted for over 10,000 yards of offense.
Amory’s new quarterback is junior Jatarian Ware, converting from playing linebacker on defense.
Amory coach Brooks Dampeer moved Ware into the spot during spring football.
“The fact of the matter is you have to find the next guy to step up, which meant we had a lot of positions available,” Dampeer said. “Our baseball team had a great spring and run, so we were a little bit limited, which kind of forced us to find the quarterback we found.”
Dampeer sees Ware as a strong passer and a physical runner and hopes he can take the pressure off running back Charleston French, going into his third year as a starter.
“He’s just the kind of young man that you want to coach. He’s going to do things the right way, and he’s pretty even keel. He can naturally spin the football, which helps the cause,” Dampeer said. “I think the thing that jumped out to me as a coach is just his demeanor and his willingness to listen, and so far, the play or the situation hasn’t gotten too big for him. The true tell-tell is always in the first ballgame when the lights turn on. To me, that takes a target off Charleston French, who has a lot of playing experience coming back.”
HATLEY
Hatley coach Clint Adair saw quarterback Markhel Hunt fill a variety of roles for the Tigers last season and before that.
Hunt was a three-year starter at quarterback and also key on defense as well.
“That’s a key position to replace. It’s never easy to lose a guy and trying to replace a guy like Markhel who was such an integral part of your team all the way through. We won’t be able to replace him,” Adair said. “We won’t have one guy who will be able to do everything that he did. It will be multiple people trying to come in and do some of the things that he did at different positions.”
Junior Josh Griffin steps in to fill Hunt’s shoes at the quarterback role, and Adair has seen him progress during the spring and summer.
“I think from last year to this year from what I have seen in the spring and the summer, I do think he has taken big steps to improve and be able to be solid at that position,” Adair said. “That will be key because that position, you have to have a solid person there because the whole thing goes through that person. That will be important to see his development. Until you strap it on, and they can get after it and those lights come on, you really don’t know.”
NETTLETON
Nettleton has had a quarterback battle between senior transfer Ty Walton, in from Olive Branch and East Union, and junior Cade Oswalt. The two are looking to replace Davis Oswalt, who had a successful year in his lone season as the starter.
Nettleton coach John Keith thinks both can fill roles for the Tigers on either side of the ball, but Walton is the likely starter.
“It’s a good problem to have bringing in someone who has three years of starting experience,” Keith said. “Ty has got a strong arm and is a very strong kid who works hard in the weight room. He’s smart and kind of understands what’s going on. It’s more of getting the terminology that he’s used to with what we call things and having him understand how to find those reads together and going from there.”
Walton has passed for 52 touchdowns in his career, which spans two seasons at East Union and last year at Olive Branch.
“It’s two totally different schemes offensively. One was more spread, and the other was the double wing, flex-bone, triple option, and he was managing well in that,” Keith said. “He’s worked so hard in the weight room, is very strong and doesn’t miss days.”
“He’s much more athletic than I thought he would be. He went to camp and ran a sub-4.7, a 4.6 something.