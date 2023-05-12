NEW HOPE – In preparation for a long 2023-24 season, the Amory Panthers got back in action on Thursday during a spring scrimmage against New Hope.
Both teams got four minutes each on offense per quarter as the Panthers came away with a 12-0 win.
“I thought we’ve had really good effort all spring, and it was a good thing for our team to get back onto the field for some routine spring ball,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We got a lot of kids in, and we’ll have a lot of new starters. It’s very encouraging, and it was good to get two touchdowns with the varsity and not give up a touchdown on defense.”
After Jamarion Garth recovered a fumble on New Hope’s first possession, the Trojans got their offense going on the second as Braxton Williams carried for a six-yard run, while Juice Tate connected on a 19-yard pass. The Panthers ended the Trojans’ four minutes on offense with an incompletion as they shifted to offense.
On the first play of the Panthers’ drive, Emmanuel Randle broke free for a 28-yard run to give his team some momentum, but an interception ended their first possession. Amory opened up their second possession with back-to-back completions to DeAndre Blair and Isiah Smith, but the Panthers were unable to score before their four minutes were up.
Amory’s defense shined on the Trojans’ next offensive possession as Nathaniel Walker picked up a sack on the first play of the drive. Samuel Eckford and Walker teamed up for a sack two plays later, while Tyree Burns came away with an interception.
“Our guys swarmed the ball really well, so I’m really proud of them for that,” Dampeer said. “Nate (Walker) made a whole bunch of plays out there, which we’re not really surprised by that at this point.”
The first quarter ended in a 0-0 stalemate, but the Panthers found a way to change that on their second possession in the second. A pair of 25 and 13-yard passes from KC Garth to Amare Brown and Allen Dobbs set up Garth to find Jaiden Clark in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.
New Hope’s next two possessions ended in sacks by Eckford and Walker, and Amory struck for its second touchdown of the day to go up 12-0 with 2:14 remaining in the scrimmage on a five-yard run by Randle.
“Emmanuel (Randle) played very physical all game and blocked really well,” Dampeer said. “I thought our guys that came in at quarterback played really well too.”
