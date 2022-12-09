The new classifications and new divisions for the 2023-2025 seasons have been a topic of discussion that many have been waiting for since the start of the school year. The long-awaited news broke early last month, and it left us with some interesting results to look forward to in the future.

Deon Blanchard is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal. Contact him at deon.blanchard@journalinc.com or follow him on Twitter: @dblanchard21.

