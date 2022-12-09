The new classifications and new divisions for the 2023-2025 seasons have been a topic of discussion that many have been waiting for since the start of the school year. The long-awaited news broke early last month, and it left us with some interesting results to look forward to in the future.
During the last reclassification period a few years, we saw all six of our county schools stay in their current classes, but there were some significant changes in the divisions that shook things up. This year, four out of our six schools saw changes that could make for seasons full of new rivalries and potential champions.
Going into it, I had heard rumors of Amory potentially moving up to Class 4A, and that prediction remained true as the Panthers slide into Division 1-4A with new rivals Itawamba AHS, Ripley, Shannon and Tish County. These are all fairly familiar opponents to Amory, but it will be interesting to see how they compete in this new class.
Hatley also saw change during the reclassification period as it will drop down to Class 2A for the first time in eight years. The Tigers will compete in the 1-2A division with East Union, Walnut and county rival Hamilton. They will also see New Site in basketball, baseball and softball.
With these two big changes, you might be wondering what Class 3A and Division 4-3A are looking like now. Well, Aberdeen and Nettleton are still standing strong in that class, and they will face off against a few familiar faces in Choctaw County, East Webster and Mooreville in the division.
All teams that they have played over the past few seasons, but the games will have a little bit more meaning to them now. The 4-3A division with Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley and Noxubee County has brought me plenty of good memories over the past few years, and I will personally miss it.
Smithville remains put in Class 1A, but it will move into Division 4-1A. The Noles will meet Okolona, Vardaman and West Lowndes in football and volleyball, plus Houlka in basketball, baseball and softball.
Now that all the news has finally broken, we can all sit back and prepare ourselves for something new and exciting over the next few years.
