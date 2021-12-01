SARDIS – After falling down by two midway through the final quarter, a string of big plays on both sides of the ball helped the Amory Panthers seize a 29-16 win over North Panola on Friday, clinching a spot in the state championship game for the first time in 19 years.
Amory's last win at North half was in 2002 in a 19-14 win over Corinth.
The Panthers will head to Southern Miss to match up against Jefferson Davis County this Friday morning for the 3A state championship.
“I’m so proud of our kids, this program and the coaches,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We continue to put our heads down, work hard and do all the little things. Our defense played outstanding, and those two takeaways that we had in the fourth quarter were game changers.”
The Panthers got the ball first to start the game at the 45-yard line, but their drive ended in a turnover on downs on a fake punt attempt. North Panola took over at the 34-yard line, where their first few plays were stalled with a sack by TJ Huppert and a tackle from Dylan Thompson.
The Cougars struck big on their next play as QD Walls found Jalen Rudd on a 60-yard touchdown pass, and Walls connected with Rudd again on a two-point conversion pass to give North Panola an 8-0 lead with 7:04 left in the first.
Amory got the ball at midfield after the score, and its offense started to come to life late in the first quarter. Jatarian Ware connected on a pass to Cameron Haynes that helped move the chains for the Panthers.
Amory’s drive continued after Ware picked up a first down on a four-yard run on fourth-and-short. A pass interference call against the Cougars moved Amory into the red zone, and Ware capped the drive off with a three-yard touchdown run to cut the lead down to 8-7 with 1:51 left in the first quarter after Thompson’s extra point.
The Panthers got some momentum going into the second quarter after forcing their first three and out of the night on a tackle behind the line by Jaurquez Ivy.
On the Panthers’ second possession in the second quarter, Charleston French and Ware had a pair of positive yard runs that moved Amory into Cougar territory. Ware hit French on a deep touchdown pass; however, the score was taken away after a penalty was called against the Panthers.
“The flag was for a lineman down field,” Dampeer said. “It was an odd call, and I think that would have broke the game open early to go up 14-8 in the first half.”
After the penalty, Walls came away with an interception for the Cougars’ defense. Amory’s defense got its revenge after the turnover as Thompson picked up a sack, and Nathaniel Walker came away with a deflection on third down.
Amory’s next possession after this stop ended in a three and out, but the Panthers got a second chance to take the lead before halftime after recovering a fumbled punt around the 20-yard line. This drive was also unsuccessful as it ended quickly on an interception by the North Panola defense, knotting the score at 8-7 going into the half.
Coming out the half, the Panthers saw a lot more production from their offense. Multiple positive runs from French, Ivy and Haynes and a first-down pass from Ware to TJ Parks moved Amory deep into Cougar territory.
These plays helped set up a 37-yard touchdown run by Haynes, giving the Panthers their first lead of the night at 14-8 midway through the third.
Going into the fourth quarter, North Panola started with the ball at its own 10-yard line, and they managed to move the ball all the way down to the Panthers’ 10-yard line. Amory called a timeout to try and stop the Cougars' momentum, but they were able to find the end zone on a five-yard run by Limekin Walls. North Panola converted the two-point conversion to take a 16-14 lead with 7:54 left in the fourth.
Amory’s next drive of the quarter resulted in a turnover on downs, and the Cougars took over at midfield. The Panthers’ defense forced a big takeaway as Allen Dobbs got an interception on third down.
“That was a really big play that changed the momentum of the game,” Dampeer said. “North Panola was really explosive on offense all night, so to force a big stop like that was huge.”
With 4:50 left in the game, a few positive plays by Haynes and Ware helped move the chains for the Panthers. On third down, Ware connected on a pass to Haynes that came just short of the first down, so the Panthers opted to go for it.
Ware broke through on the quarterback keeper to pick up the first down, and Amory then found itself in the red zone after a 13-yard pass from Ware to Isiah Smith.
Ware finished off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run, and he found Jaydon Allred on the two-point conversion pass, giving the Panthers a 22-16 lead with 1:42 left in the game.
North Panola received the ball at the 25-yard line, but three penalties pushed the Cougars back. The Panthers sealed their victory after Elijah Spratt came away with an interception and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
“Nobody thought we were going to make it this far,” Amory linebacker TJ Huppert said. “We were the underdogs, but when it came down to it, we were more physical than everybody else, and we won. We’ve been on point on defense lately, and everyone feels confident at their position. I believe that’s the reason why we’re playing so well and holding teams to a little amount of points.”
Ware finished the game 7 of 14 passing for a combined total of 80 yards with a pair of touchdowns, and French tallied a little over 100 yards on 13 carries.
“Different people had to make plays tonight,” Dampeer said. “TJ (Parks) made some big catches, Cameron (Haynes) made some big runs, and (Charleston) French finished with good yards. We’ve got one more week of practice, so we’ve got to make it count. We’ll be as schematically ready as possible, and we’ll play as hard as we can to get the win.”